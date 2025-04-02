Elevating the Conference Room Experience

Founded in 2017 with a single office and an inherited basic conference room setup—a TV and a plug-in USB camera—private equity group and financial firm Further Global soon realized its limitations as conferencing needs increased and the business grew. After expanding into a second office space in the same building, Further Global set out to create a modern, high-quality conference center and meeting environment that would reflect the firm’s professionalism.

Mitch Pessin, vice president and co-founder of Solarus Technologies, and Kevin Muller, a director from Further Global’s operations team collaborated to design and implement a state-of-the-art AV solution that aligned with the firm’s vision and unique needs. Known for its commitment to custom solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client, Solarus Technologies has been a long-time partner of Yamaha Corporation of America and its Unified Communications division. With guidance from Susan Rullo, chief executive officer of Rullo Technologies, Pessin and Muller were able to provide the right solution.

“Our client required an AV solution that could meet a range of environments, including corporate and team meetings, remote conferences, and live events,” Pessin commented. “While focusing on audio clarity, ease of use, and system flexibility to support various conferencing platforms, Yamaha’s ADECIA solutions were a natural choice.”

The system upgrade for both rooms included a Yamaha RM-CR, a digital signal processor that is central to the room's audio system, managing sound clarity and distribution. RM-CG ceiling microphone arrays were positioned in each room for optimal audio capture, and Yamaha RM-TT tabletop microphones were used as supplemental mics to enhance audio capture, especially for meeting participants sitting farther from the ceiling mics. The tabletop microphones also serve the secondary but important purpose of distributing easily accessible MUTE buttons across the table, and the built-in red and green LEDs in each RM-TT indicate the room’s mute status during a meeting. The system in both rooms also includes a control room computer that can be operated from the conference table using a wireless mouse and keyboard and supports a BYOD setup for users to take advantage of ADECIA’s full audio capabilities.

ADECIA handles all the audio balancing and adjusting automatically, which ensures that no matter where participants are in the room, their voices are picked up clearly at normal conversation volume. “In the AV world, audio quality is critical,” Pessin highlighted. “If the video drops during a Zoom call, but the audio remains, you’re fine. But if you lose audio, you’re kind of sunk.”

Muller added, “Our team has reported a significant improvement in the audio quality of their live events and remote meetings. It’s incredibly user-friendly and adaptable to various audiences and needs. The setup is sleek; it combines a modern and minimalistic design with automated functions so that everything works perfectly with minimal intervention.”

Yamaha’s ADECIA solutions are advanced yet straightforward, and its open architecture is engineered for ultimate adaptability. In Further Global’s application, the ADECIA system integrates with an AVer PTZ310, a 4K Ultra HD resolution pan-tilt-zoom camera with IP-based control. In the smaller conference room, the camera features auto voice tracking, which allows it to automatically follow the voice of the person presenting and zoom in on speakers. The open architecture of ADECIA ensures that its sound system and AVer’s cameras can seamlessly communicate with each other over standard protocols.

“Another key advantage of the ADECIA architecture is that everything is powered over PoE, which greatly streamlined the installation,” Pessin added. “Since one cable carries both the audio signals and power, we could reduce cable clutter and keep the installation much more organized.”

Global’s new system upgrade is designed to be more than just a conference space; it is a shared workspace that reinforces a culture of teamwork. The system’s USB audio capabilities allow for multiple audio inputs, making it easy to switch between sources with the push of a button. Similarly, the HDMI support allows for video to be switched between different sources—like a personal computer or a device at the table—providing quick, seamless transitions for different types of work and collaboration.

With these conference room upgrades, Further Global has two spaces that embody their dedication to quality and forward-thinking. The Yamaha ADECIA system delivers crystal-clear audio and adaptability, turning these rooms into dynamic spaces where both in-person and virtual collaboration flow effortlessly and strengthen client relationships and teamwork.