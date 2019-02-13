Kramer Control Programmer Certification Headed to Minneapolis

Kramer is bringing its in-person Kramer Control Certification to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on March 20. Held at the Courtyard Minneapolis St Paul/Roseville, attendees will learn how to configure and program a Kramer Control system—all in one day.



“Kramer US is excited to once again be conducting our training classes around the nation, on the latest solutions in our ever-growing product portfolio,” said Clint Hoffman, Kramer US CEO.

The training is free to attend, but space is limited so Kramer encourages integrators to register as soon as possible. Attendees are eligible to earn AVIXA RUs at the event. More information on the Minneapolis event can be found here.

For a full listing of Kramer Academy trainings, visit https://www.kramerav.com/us/academy/overview.