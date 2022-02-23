Kramer Appoints New Presidents in EMEA and APAC

Kramer Electronics has appointed two new executives to lead regional operations in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific). This expansion of Kramer’s executive team is a key step to support the company’s rapid business growth and strengthen its customer-centric strategy.

(Image credit: Kramer)

It is also aligned with Kramer’s shift toward a regional approach. As part of this, Kramer will establish a new EMEA regional headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and will locate the APAC regional headquarters in its existing Singapore offices.

“Building on Kramer’s strong performance, we are now strengthening our leadership team and laying a strong foundation to support exponential growth,” said Gilad Yron, CEO Kramer Electronics. “This is an instrumental element in building a scalable organization that excels in providing solutions that meaningfully power the physical-digital world. As we shift our center of gravity towards the customer, having senior executives in the regions where our customers are will deepen our market intimacy and increase our responsiveness to customer needs.”

[Breaking News: Kramer Acquires UC Workspace (UCW)]

Roni Klein, who was formerly Kramer vice president of strategic accounts, has been promoted to Kramer EMEA president. With a proven track record of more than 25 years of experience across a broad base of technology, solutions, and services, Klein is a veteran leader of regional and global teams, spearheading complex strategies in sales, marketing, service, and operations. Prior to joining Kramer, Klein served as global vice president sales at Pangea IT. He has held various management and executive roles at IDE Technologies, Verint Asia-Pacific, and NUR Macroprinters, where he was instrumental in positioning the company for acquisition by HP.

Marc Rémond has been appointed Kramer APAC president. A seasoned international business executive and entrepreneur, Rémond has 23 years of experience in selling and marketing IT and communications solutions and services to enterprise, government, and education institutions. He has extensive experience in the AV and collaboration field, including as a regional vice president of sales, meeting and learning solutions at Barco, and as a global senior director at Polycom, now known as Poly.

“I am very pleased to welcome Roni and Marc to our executive team," said Marc Issan, Kramer vice president sales. We are all looking forward to working with them to accelerate the build-up of our regional operations and steer Kramer to a new level of growth.”