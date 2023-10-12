Klick&Show Meets Digital Signage as Kindermann Redesigns User Interface

Kindermann unveiled a completely redesigned user interface for its entire Klick&Show product family. The modern, clear design makes it easy to use for all options. The free firmware update also includes a new setup wizard and a digital signage function.

Since its market launch in 2017, Kindermann has continuously expanded its Klick&Show product family. Today, three different models are available: Klick&Show K-WM, K-40, and K-FX. Kindermann has completely redeveloped the user interface so that users can start their meetings quickly and easily even with this multitude of features. The clear design makes using all the options a breeze.

[Yamaha Is First Certified Klick&Show Partner—What That Means for You]

Klick&Show by Kindermann improves collaboration and productivity through a variety of functions. The solutions offer wireless transmission of content via transmitter, software client, app or natively via Airplay, Miracast or Chromecast. They also enable the wireless use of conferencing equipment, both for Windows and MacOS. All this is clearly illustrated on the new, alternating home screen with short instructions for the various options. As part of the optimization, the PC client for BYOM and transmission without transmitter was also revised, which now also facilitates navigation in an intuitive design. The setup of the Klick&Show has also been made even more intuitive with the help of a setup wizard.

The new Screen Link function makes it possible to link two Klick&Show base units with each other. This has the advantage that twice as many HDMI outputs and processing power are available and content can be output to two displays simultaneously. In this way, users benefit from the advantages of a second large display, which makes it possible, for example, to easily synchronize different value tables during presentations and to simultaneously display all participants and content in web conferences.

[Bring on BYOD]

To ensure that Klick&Show also creates added value for companies outside of meetings, a digital signage function was also integrated with the new update. This makes it easy to show content such as company news, greetings or general information on the display. In order to keep the administration effort at a minimum, corresponding schedules can be set for the content to go live.