Yamaha Is First Certified Klick&Show Partner—What That Means for You

Kindermann GmbH is establishing a worldwide certification program for its universal Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution Klick&Show K-FX. The intention is to offer customers solutions for hybrid meetings, videoconferencing and collaboration that are perfectly matched to each other. To ensure this, the interaction of the products is extensively tested for compatibility both at Kindermann and their partners.

To kick off the program, Kindermann presents its first official Klick&Show K-FX partner: Yamaha Music Europe GmbH. As a first step, the two new Video Collaboration Systems from Yamaha, CS-800 and CS-500, as well as the all-in-one ADECIA audio solutions for conferencing were certified for Klick&Show K-FX all across Europe.

Video Collaboration Systems Even for Open Spaces

The Yamaha CS-500 and CS-800 use the latest AI technology to combine voice and video data, enabling precise, hybrid collaboration in real time. In doing so, Yamaha's newly developed SoundCap Eye technology localizes the positions of participants, reduces distracting background noise and adjusts the volume. In addition to these features, the Yamaha CS-800 is an all-in-one video sound bar that also offers an integrated 90 dBSPL (1m) speaker, ensuring the best sound quality in the meeting space.

Professional Audio Solutions for Best Sound Quality

Yamaha's Dante based ADECIA solution family can be used in three different variants—ceiling, wireless and tabletop solutions—and combines a whole range of microphones and speakers into a complete solution for the best audio quality in conference rooms. The RM-CR conference processor provides the best connectivity by automatically detecting microphones and speakers on the same network and adjusting the optimal sound settings regarding to the used room.

In combination with Klick&Show K-FX, these devices can be operated comfortably in the sense of BYOM. Thanks to USB-over-Wi-Fi for conferencing, the devices can be connected to the Klick&Show K-FX via USB and used wirelessly with the notebook. Four USB ports (one Type-C, three Type-A) are available on the back of the Klick&Show K-FX base unit for this purpose. It supports the transmission of camera images in full HD resolution (1920x1080p) at 30 fps for excellent image quality in video conferences.