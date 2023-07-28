Kindermann Scores Legal Win Against Barco

Kindermann, a Pro AV manufacturer and distributor based in Germany, achieved a final victory at the Court of Appeal in Den Haag, Netherlands, against Barco. The ruling confirms that in the Netherlands, Kindermann did not infringe upon the asserted ClickShare patent of the Belgian company with its Klick&Show collaboration solution.

As early as 2021, the Dutch court of first instance rejected the accusation of patent infringement, even if the patent was assumed to be legally valid. Barco appealed at that time. The Court of Appeal in Den Haag confirmed the first instance decision and revoked Barco’s patent in the Netherlands on July 18, and also confirmed the revocation of Barco's patent in the Netherlands after Barco withdrew its appeal.

“We are very pleased that the patent dispute in the Netherlands has now been concluded," said Timo Meißner, managing director, Kindermann. "This also ensures legal certainty for our trading partners. We have been continuously developing Klick&Show in the meantime. The result are universal BYOM & BYOD solutions that ideally meet the requirements of the new worlds of work and education.”

According to Kindermann, proceedings on the validity of Barco’s ClickShare patent continue at the European Patent Office. The EPO has revoked the patent, but Barco has appealed against this.

Systems Contractor News has reached out to Barco for comment.