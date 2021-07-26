Key Digital Unveils New Collaborative Learning Solution

The What: The KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway from Key Digital is an affordable, simple-to-operate, all-in-one collaborative learning solution for education facilities ramping up to the return of in-person learning. A complete, single-chassis Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration device, the KD-BYOD4K allows dedicated and adjunct faculty, guest teachers and students to cast content contact-free to any designated display or projector via Wi-Fi from laptops, tablets and smartphones for big-screen presentation and for group learning and review.

The What Else: The KD-BYOD4K readily accommodates a high-definition wireless connection from all major operating platforms—Windows and Mac OS via the dedicated KDPlay system application, from Chromebooks via Google Chromecast, from Android via Chromecast or the KDPlay app and from iOS devices via Apple AirPlay.

Ideally suited for classroom, auditorium, learning lab, and other educational environments, the KD-BYOD4K's simplified initial setup can be completed in under 10 minutes. The KDPlay app can be quickly loaded onto students' or faculty members' laptops from the KD-BYOD4K unit's web page or by simply plugging in the included KDPlay Flash USB dongle for auto launch. The KDPlay Android app is a fast download away from content casting for Android devices not supporting Chromecast, and the KD-BYOD4K offers direct native support for AirPlay and Chromecast. For hybrid classrooms, remote students or guest contributors can be accommodated by bridging in a Zoom or similar connection via a connected laptop.

Multiple teachers and students may present and cast content simultaneously without the hassle of wires, effectively breaking down the barriers previously encountered when switching between and incorporating multiple formats and operating systems. Up to four presenters may share content simultaneously using the automatically-adjusting screen layout. KD-BYOD4K features annotation, moderator management, and touchscreen and mouse control for a true interactive experience.

The Bottom Line: Education facilities have unique challenges and the KD-BYOD4K uniquely offers the combination of capabilities needed for flexible, reliable, high-quality performance. It's simple and intuitive for faculty and students alike, requiring little or no technical support by facility IT managers. The KD-BYOD4K complete wireless presentation solution is priced at $699 (U.S.) and is available in-stock from Key Digital and authorized resellers.