Key Digital Releases Audio Matrix Switcher with DSP

The What: Key Digital, a manufacturer of professional A/V and control systems, has introduced the KD-MAX8x8 eight input to eight output audio matrix switcher with built-in audio DSP featuring analog and digital connections per input and output.

The What Else: This matrix switcher enables analog-to-digital or digital-to-analog conversion of signals, or can operate as two independent audio matrixes (one digital and one analog). Analog audio inputs are connected on balanced/unbalanced six pin phoenix terminal blocks, accommodating input signals from audio sources such as set top boxes and music players in addition to professional audio sources. Digital audio sources are input on a PCM coaxial RCA connection that supports surround formats up to Dolby and DTS 5.1.

The Bottom Line: KD-MAX8x8 joins a suite of Key Digital IP enabled products that are now app ready. The engineers at Key Digital have created an easy way for installers and users to switch inputs and control Key Digital systems via the Key Digital app, which can be downloaded free from the App Store.