Key Digital Introduces VGA/HDMI Wall Plate Switcher and Extender Kit

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-SX440WP wall plate HDBaseT/HDMI extender kit.

Key Digital's KD-SX440WP switcher and extender kit

The What Else: KD-SX440WP is HDCP 2.2 compliant and consists of KD-SX440WPTx and KD-SX440Rx. 4K/UHD 24/25/30 (4:4:4) and 4K/UHD 60 (4:2:0) signals are extended up to 230 ft. using a single CAT5e/6 cable. 1080p/60, 1920x1200 signals are extended up to 328 ft. In addition to AV signals, KD-SX440WP extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment. The wall-plate unit (Tx) fits in a standard US dual-gang box and is powered by the Rx unit for convenient installation.

The Bottom Line: KD-SX440WP delivers an all-in-one presentation switcher, scaler, and extender set. The transmit unit is a user-friendly wall plate with HDMI and VGA plus audio inputs ideal for mounting on walls or in table pockets. The product offers auto-switching and analog video scaling.