Kelly v. DCC Technology Holdings Lawsuit Amicably Resolved

The lawsuit filed by Kevin Kelly, the former owner of Stampede Global Holdings, and DCC Technology Holdings in 2022 (Kelly v. DCC Technology Holdings, Inc., No. 22-CV-518, United States District Court, W.D. New York) has been amicably resolved, bringing an end to the litigation regarding post-closing payments related to the acquisition of Stampede by DCC Technology Holdings in 2018.

“I am pleased we could reach a resolution that allows all parties to move forward,” said Kelly. “This settlement reflects a fair and constructive outcome. I want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout this process. With this dispute now resolved, I can once again focus on developing future opportunities and continuing to contribute positively to the Pro AV and CE industries I have been a part of for almost 30 years.”

According to Kelly, the terms of the settlement remain confidential.

For nearly 30 years, Kelly has been a catalyst of innovation and growth in the Pro AV and Consumer Electronics industries, starting in 1997 when he, together with partner Mark Wilkins, launched Stampede Presentation Products. From a single warehouse office in Buffalo, NY, Kelly and Wilkins grew Stampede into a high value-added distributor of commercial and consumer electronic products with offices located throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

A past member of the AVIXA Board of Directors (2016-2018) and Leadership Search Committee (2014), Kelly is currently a private equity investor who partners with company leaders to establish high growth operational roadmaps, stimulate innovation, and infuse businesses with capital and the strategic advisory support necessary to sustain long-term growth.