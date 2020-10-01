Stampede Rebrands as Exertis

Stampede's operations in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America are rebranding as Exertis, aligning with other DCC Technology-owned companies around the world.

According to president and CEO Kevin Kelly, going forward the newly renamed company will, beginning with Exertis ProAV, operate a series of specialist Exertis brands focused on the pro AV and mobile living channels.

“This is the beginning of a well thought out and financed strategy to reshape the landscape of 21st century distribution and supply chain management in ways that create significant new value for our manufacturer and reseller partners,” Kelly said.

"Today marks the completion of a global strategy to align all of our businesses under the Exertis brand. Stampede is now aligned in name with the rest of our businesses around the world," added Exertis international managing director Clive Fitzharris. "As such, Exertis is now the brand of the future when it comes to value-added specialty technology distribution and supply chain support wherever our customers do business anywhere in the world.”

“The pro AV industry has grown exponentially across all verticals for the last 10 years and, despite the challenges posed by the current COVID pandemic, the industry will continue growing again in 2021, driven by an insatiable human need to connect and collaborate through the technologies, products and solutions that our manufacturer partners create every day,” Kelly concluded. “Now, Exertis’ vast financial resources and logistics capabilities will empower our partners to reach more customers, more efficiently, and more profitably than ever before. Extraordinary things are going to come from this!”