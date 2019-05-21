KanexPro to Unveil Premium Extender Kit for Educational Applications at InfoComm 2019

The What: KanexPro will debut its new Premium Extender Kit(WP-EDUKIT4K), featuring a Wall Plate Extender Transmitter, Extender Receiver and Wall Plate Control Panel at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1367.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

The What Else: The KanexPro Premium Extender Kit (WP-EDUKIT4K) enables connectivity and control for projectors, smart boards, microphones, speakers, laptops and more, for K-12 classroom settings. Designed to switch freely between HDMI and VGA inputs, the Premium Extender Kit Kit includes a Wall Plate Extender Transmitter, Extender Receiver, and Wall Plate Control Panel to create an all-in-one education kit. The Premium Extender Kit provides HDMI output resolutions up to 4K at 60 Hz, supports HDCP 1.4, and includes a customizable control panel to support IP learning.

“The KanexPro Premium Extender Kit is designed to simplify connectivity and enhance collaboration within the classroom,” said Manny Hernandez, senior product manager for KanexPro. "By combining the Wall Plate Extender Transmitter, Extender Receiver and Wall Plate Control Panel, we’ve created a cost-effective, yet reliable, all-in-one solution for K-12 education applications. We’re excited to showcase the Premium Extender Kit, along with our extensive range of connectivity solutions at InfoComm 2019.”

The Bottom Line: The Wall Plate Extender Transmitter features one HDMI and one VGA input and transmits a signal up to 40-meters at 4K at 60 Hz or 70-meters at 1080p at 60 Hz over a standard Cat5e/6a cable to the Extender Receiver. The Extender Receiver includes one HDMI input with a RJ45 video input connector. The Premium Extender Kit can be controlled via the Wall Plate Control Panel, which features four buttons to easily select common functions and control remote devices, such as projectors, as well as GUI control. The Premium Extender Kit supports 4:4:4 deep color, 10.2 Gbps, and Universal Plug and Play (UPnP).