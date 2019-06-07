KanexPro to Launch 4K Seamless Presentation Matrix at InfoComm 2019

The What: KanexPro is launching the 4K Seamless Presentation Matrix with Extender Receiver (SW-HDSC42D4K), featuring four video connector inputs with the ability to extend up to 70 meters.

The What Else: KanexPro’s SW-HDSC42D4K features four inputs, including three HDMI inputs and one USB-C input; and two outputs, including a single HDMI output with external audio and an extender output with one HDMI loop output. Additionally, the SW-HDSC42D4K features one MIX audio input and one MIC audio input for global audio compatibility. Designed as the central component for an AV system, the SW-HDSC42D4K features 4K scaling up to 4K at 60 Hz at 4:4:4. The built-in extender output enables the transmission of HDMI 2.0 signal over a CATx cable to ensure pristine, original image quality. The SW-HDSC42D4K can be controlled and customized by any third-party control system, including Web GUI, RS232, IR and CEC.

The Bottom Line: The SW-HDSC42D4K will debut in booth 1367 at InfoComm 2019 from June 14 – 16, 2019.