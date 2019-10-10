Just Add Power Drives Entertainment at Texas Multiplex

Just Add Power’s Ultra HD over IP video distribution system was recently installed in the new EVO Entertainment multiplex in Schertz, TX to distribute video to 48 screens and 4K UHD laser projectors across the 73,000-square-foot facility.

“The amount of displays and size of the multiplex really put the focus on video distribution in this project,” said Andrew Adams, senior account executive at customer-experience creator Mood Texas, which carried out the installation. “We required a solution that provided fast switching and unmatched reliability, while simplifying installation as well as offering easy expansion if EVO Entertainment wanted to add one of its other 40 multiplex displays to the system. Just Add Power checks all of these boxes, and we’ve had nothing but success using their AV-over-IP solutions in the past. It was an easy call to rely on them.”

EVO Entertainment’s Ultra HD Over IP system offers 16ms of latency from source to screen and supports 4K Ultra HD resolutions and HDMI 2.0 devices with HDCP 2.2. The platform enables seamless switching between HDMI sources of any resolution as well as uncompressed lossless multichannel audio formats including Dolby Atmos support. Video wall functionality is built-in for displays installed in portrait and flipped configurations as well as image push, pull, and pop features. An integrated scaler on the receiver automatically adjusts the picture to fit the screen.

Each of the multiplex’s 12 rack sources—10 DirecTV receivers and two Spectrio 10 Foot Wave digital signage players—is equipped with a J+P VBS-HDIP-707 PoE transmitter. J+P’s VBS-HDIP-508 PoE receivers are attached to the 20 panels of the bar’s wraparound video wall, eight projectors and displays in the bowling alley, six 43-inch portrait panels located outside the facility’s bathrooms, two 75-inch Sunbright screens on the patio, and a 65-inch display in the billiard room. In addition, the multiplex’s three private event rooms each feature a display with a J+P receiver, as well as a 3G+WP2 wall plate transmitter to allow guests to play video from their laptops. The Ultra HD Over IP platform is engineered to provide complete scalability, so expanding the system with an additional screen or source is as simple as adding another receiver or transmitter.

“Today’s multiplex experience goes far beyond popcorn and a movie,” said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. “EVO Entertainment, for example, also offers bowling lanes, an arcade, a restaurant and bar, and private event rooms, all under one roof. As demonstrated in this installation, video distribution is playing an increasingly important role for integrators in delivering the high-tech guest experience their clients’ want to create in these large spaces. Our Ultra HD-over-IP system gives them the tools they need to do it affordably and easily, without sacrificing quality and reliability.”