Just Add Power Adds HD-SDI Transmitter to 3G Ultra HD Over IP Portfolio

The What: At InfoComm 2018, Just Add Power (J+P) unveiled the 725POE 2GΩ/3G+ SDI Power over Ethernet (PoE) transmitter, which is designed to enable a scalable approach to adding SDI video sources to a 4K system.

The What Else: The 725POE 2GΩ/3G+ SDI PoE transmitter provides SD-/HD-/3G-SDI format support to Just Add Power’s 3G HD over IP system. Eliminating the need for an SDI-HDMI converter in the IP video distribution chain, integrators have the flexibility to add an SDI source to their 4K infrastructure. Features include stereo output with audio delay, local HDMI loop-out, null-modem-integrated RS-232, and HDMI pass-through.

“As SDI has become more popular with our commercial integrators, they’ve asked for a transmitter that would work with 4K. Our new offering meets this need and gives them more flexibility,” said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. “When combined with our tiling devices, enterprise and houses of worship customers can enhance their video distribution platform with appealing, professional features such as fading between cameras. It also allows them to scale any resolution up to 4K or scale 4K down to a lower resolution—all without breaking copy protection. This transmitter is another building block that adds more value to our ever-expanding 4K platform.”

The Bottom Line: As with all models in the J+P lineup, the 725POE 2GΩ/3G+ integrates with any generation of the company’s products. This allows integrators to select the J+P solution that best fits the job, providing an evolutionary, scalable, systems-approach to 4K video signal distribution requirements.