Just Add Power Adds Rackmount Transmitter to 3G Ultra HD Over IP Ecosystem

The What: Just Add Power (J+P) has announced the rackmount version of its 3G Ultra HD Over IP Power over Ethernet (PoE) transmitter. The new 4K UHD rackmount transmitter, the VBS-HDIP-747, expands J+P's lineup of devices, enabling integrators to mix and match J+P devices to fit their hardware and budget requirements on 4K HDMI projects.

Just Add Power's 3G Rackmount

The What Else: "J+P provides integrators with a video distribution approach that guarantees flexibility and longevity, even as standards and formats evolve and projects vary in requirements," said Ed Qualls, founder and president of J+P. "Our new rackmount 3G PoE transmitter adds yet another option to meet those needs. Integrators can select the J+P device form factor, features, and performance they need and easily distribute a mix of video signals up to 4K UHD in one affordable video distribution ecosystem."

The new J+P 1RU rackmount VBS-HDIP-747 3G Ultra HD over IP PoE transmitter provides the same features and benefits as the VBS-HDMI-707 PoE TX. Both models distribute 4K video with HDR support to meet ultra-HD requirements. They also feature HDCP 2.2, optional 4K to 1080p scaling at the display location, two-way RS-232 and IP control, and support for all audio formats up to and including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The Bottom Line: The 3G Ultra HD over IP models can be mixed and matched in the same gigabit network, providing a scalable, systems approach to 4K video signal distribution requirements. The J+P 3G Ultra HD over IP transmitters family of transmitters includes the VBS-HDMI-717HIFI PoE TX, VBS-HDMI-718AVP PoE TX, and rackmount VBS-HDMI-749AVP TX. The 718AVP and 749AVP distribute UHD and 4K video to every zone over a single Cat-5e cable along with Dolby Digital 5.1 audio, and transform the signals to stereo audio for 2-channel zones.