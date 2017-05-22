Just Add Power Debuts Third-Generation Ultra HD-Over-IP Platform

The What: Just Add Power (J+P) will showcase its 3G Ultra HD-over-IP family of transmitters and receivers at InfoComm 2017. Designed for any size UHD distribution and matrixing application, the expanded 3G Ultra HD-over-IP family offers a variety of devices that enable integrators to mix and match models to better manage their hardware budget on 4K HDMI projects—including 4K HDR distribution.

The What Else: The J+P 3G Ultra HD over IP transmitters include VBS-HDMI-707 PoE TX, VBS-HDMI-717HIFI PoE TX, VBS-HDMI-718AVP PoE TX, and rackmount VBS-HDMI-749AVP TX. The 718AVP and 749AVP distribute UHD and 4K video over a single Cat-5e cable, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 audio to every zone, and transform to stereo audio for two-channel zones. In addition to distributing 4K video, the 717HIFI PoE and budget-friendly 707 PoE support all lossless audio formats, including Dolby Atmos. The receivers include VBS-HDMI-508 PoE RX and VBS-HDMI-518AVP PoE RX. In addition to HDMI and RS-232 ports, the 518AVP PoE RX includes 3.5mm stereo out and two USB 2.0 ports for USB over IP.

“The 3G Ultra HD over IP family uses the same switches, cabling, and control system drivers, while offering a range of features and performance that allow integrators to build upon their existing systems, much like they would with building blocks,” said Ed Qualls, founder and president of J+P. “As demand for 4K signal distribution increases, integrators can update and integrate new J+P devices into existing systems and overcome the difficulty of distributing 4K in installations that combine new 4K displays and legacy 1080p sources.”

The Bottom Line: The 3G Ultra HD over IP models can be mixed and matched in the same gigabit network, providing a scalable, systems approach to 4K video signal distribution requirements.