Jupiter Expanding Its European Footprint with Netherlands Warehouse

Jupiter, pioneers in video wall processors and a global leader in ultra-wide 21:9 displays, recently secured a warehouse in the Netherlands to further its investment in the EMEA region. The new warehouse signifies the company’s growth commitment to its international market and benefits customers greatly with faster delivery and inventory available locally.

“We’re excited to announce our new warehouse distribution in the Netherlands. Along with the warehouse we’ve increased our presence with additional sales, pre-sales, and marketing throughout the region,” said Sidney Rittenberg, CEO of Jupiter. “We’re investing heavily into developing connections and cultivating opportunities in the region for Jupiter. We’re certain that having inventory warehoused locally will significantly expediate product delivery and logistics quality, as well as lower overall project costs. That coupled with onsite quality control measures should exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Product is currently in stock and shipping from the Netherlands. Jupiter products will be showcased and in action during the ISE 2022 in Barcelona from May 10-13 in stand #3E250 and InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas from June 8-10 booth #N2345.