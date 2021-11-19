As the first company to champion mission-critical AV-over-IP systems, Jupiter has been driving innovation in the video wall and data visualization space since its founding, more than 40 years ago.

To help its clients meet the demands of the moment, Jupiter has enhanced its visual systems offerings with the expansion of new ultra-wide monitors and Direct-View LED displays that complement Jupiter’s hallmark video-wall processing portfolio. This end-to-end approach streamlines the customer journey, from data input to an engaging visual experience.

Real-World Vision With Ultra-Wide 21:9 PANA

At InfoComm 2021, Jupiter showcased its PANA Line products that break from the traditional 16 x 9 mold with their dazzling, ultra-wide 21x9 ratio, 5K LCD platforms. Available in 105- and 81-inch models, in both interactive and non-interactive versions, PANA has been a hit, in terms of interest and offering people “unique ways to view data,” said Justin Shong, VP, Global Sales & Marketing, Jupiter.

Just as the world of gaming has adopted wider aspect ratios, more clients are looking at products that offer richer visual experiences. “Our field of vision is about 210 degrees wide and about 140 degrees tall,” Shongs said. “PANA represents how we see the world, much wider than we see tall.”

PANA addresses this crucial need with the most ergonomic, comfortable, and effective way to visualize data and consume information. With this bigger, more immersive format, the conference experience will dramatically improve.

Simple Share

The experience is further optimized with Jupiter’s Simple Share user interface. This “door” to the application stack is a simple way to access applications and workflows. An added value, Simple Share is included with Jupiter’s PANA Touch Series of monitors.

“We have a calendering function that is tied into active directory, which will allow you to calendar meetings,” Shong said. Whiteboard applications, scheduling, and virtually every other collaborative touch point are all instantly accessible.

Want to share a standard 4K image? No problem. PANA lets you display or share 4K content, so it never looks stretched or distorted.

Bringing It All Together

InfoComm was an ideal space to show how Jupiter’s hallmark systems and leading-edge new products complement each other. A demonstration of a medium-size control room housed the popular Catalyst video wall solution, tying in impressive amounts of feeds. “We're bringing in everything from IP cameras, to webpages, to specific applications,” said Shong. “Operators can reach through our processor and control the workstations—can even control the camera feeds and manipulate those images and that feed however they want.

This extraordinary flexibility helps users make the best decision possible—instantly.

For more information, visit jupiter.com.