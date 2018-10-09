Julina Tatlock to Present Keynote at SMPTE 2018

SMPTE has announced that Julina Tatlock—an award-winning writer-producer, virtual reality (VR) director, and social TV specialist—will present the keynote address at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018), which will run from Oct. 22-25 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.

Tatlock specializes in producing and directing VR, creating social media and web-based narrative games for movies and broadcast properties, as well as collaborating with developers on integrating new tech intellectual property into popular interactive stories. During her SMPTE 2018 keynote presentation, she will discuss the ways that content creation and entertainment production can leverage emerging technologies. Tatlock will address topics such as how best to evaluate what might be the next popular entertainment technology and platform as well as how to write, direct, and build for technology and platforms that don't exist yet.

"Julina is at the forefront of transmedia storytelling and multiplatform content creation for digital and social media," said SMPTE education vice president-elect Sara Kudrle also of Imagine Communications. "Through her work as an interactive story creator, a digital strategist, a game designer, and writer and producer, Julina is utilizing new technology and platforms to transform how content is created and consumed. Her keynote presentation will provide SMPTE 2018 attendees with a rich and rare perspective on how leading-edge creatives are working with next-gen technologies to redefine the very nature of media and entertainment."

Tatlock is CEO of 30 Ninjas, an award-winning immersive-entertainment company she founded along with director Doug Liman ("Bourne Identity," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "American Made," among others). 30 Ninjas creates original narratives and experiences in new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality (VR, AR, MR) and location-based entertainment for clients including Warner Bros., USA Network, Universal Cable Productions, and Harper Collins.

Tatlock also is the executive producer and director of Episodes three and four of the six-part VR miniseries "Invisible," with production partners Condé Nast Entertainment, Jaunt VR, and Samsung. Before founding 30 Ninjas, she spent eight years at Oxygen Media, where she was vice president of programming strategy. In an earlier role with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Tatlock wrote and produced more than 100 of NBC's "Martha Stewart Living" morning show segments. Also, she has a black belt in taekwondo.

The keynote presentation by Tatlock will take place on Tues., Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., immediately following the SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting. The keynote will set the tone for the technical conference sessions that explore the latest in media and entertainment technology.

Registration is open for both SMPTE 2018 and for the SMPTE 2018 Symposium, an all-day session that will precede the technical conference and exhibition on Oct. 22. Pre-registration pricing is available through Oct. 13. Further details are available at smpte2018.org.