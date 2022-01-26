Jorge Dighero Joins ASG as Director of Cloud Production Engineering

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, today announced that Jorge Dighero has joined the company as director of cloud production engineering. Already a veteran designer of cloud-centric live production workflows, in his new role, Dighero will help lead ASG’s cloud strategy, collaborate with customers to design the most efficient workflows for their needs, and train ASG staff on all of the company’s cloud-based offerings.

At his most recent position, as senior solutions architect at Grass Valley, Dighero was part of the core team that developed GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) for cloud-native live production. While holding the same title at Vizrt, he designed an end-to-end live production workflow that leveraged Vizrt software solutions. Dighero was part of the inititial team that presented the NDI video-over-IP standard to the market, and he worked closely with Dr. Andrew Cross, now president of global research and development of Vizrt.

Dighero will be part of ASG’s cloud-based live production division, reporting to cloud Revenue officer Claudia Souza. A large part of Dighero’s new role will involve the design and successful customer implementation of ASG’s Virtual Production Control Room (VPCR), a cloud-based live production platform for broadcast-quality live event coverage. Powered by Google Cloud, VPCR is designed as a multi-vendor solution that requires no on-prem services to deliver secure, broadcast-quality live event coverage.

Having trained ASG personnel on cloud solutions while with other companies, Dighero comes to his position well acquainted with ASG. “From the moment, ASG started developing VPCR, I was involved with what they were doing. ASG has been at the forefront of evolving cloud technology models, always willing to try them out and be ready for what the future brings," he said. "I’m looking forward to being exposed to all the different solutions available. At ASG my scope will be much wider than it’s been while working with a single vendor, and I’ll be able to pinpoint the best solutions for a customer’s needs. We’re in a unique position to advise the customer because of the amount of insight we have on all cloud offerings for live production.”

ASG president Dave Van Hoy believes this appointment is a critical one in the company’s continued expansion into cloud workflows. “Jorge has a deep level of experience in cloud technology, unlike many others in our field, and his enthusiasm for this business is just as deep," he explained. "He truly loves what he does, and he’s just a joy to work with. He’s constantly learning about the latest developments from all the tech providers and thinking about how one may work with another. Because of his knowledge and creativity, he’s able to put those pieces together in ways other people could never conceive. We’re confident Jorge will keep us at the forefront of all technology developments in the cloud. And our clients will be the true beneficiaries.”