ASG, Vizrt Partner to Enhance Virtual Production Control Room

The What: Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has partnered with Vizrt, a top provider of software-defined visual storytelling solutions for media content creators, to integrate the Viz Vectar Plus software-based live production switcher into ASG's Virtual Production Control Room using Vizrt's NDI (Network Device Interface) video-over-IP protocol. NDI is also a key component in the VPCR ecosystem.

The What Else: Part of the Vizrt Live Production Solution, Viz Vectar Plus extends functionality beyond normal video input sources, with direct support for videoconferencing call applications, web browsers and multiple streaming protocols. Its resolution, frame rate and aspect ratio independence provide support for multiple outputs to accommodate programming for various device types.

Instead of an all-in-one service with limited options, ASG's VPCR is a multi-vendor, best-of-breed solution that provides a powerful and versatile virtual control room. The VPCR platform is supported by more than two dozen companies, with multiple product options in almost every control room position.

The Bottom Line: The VPCR remote production service is powered by Google Cloud for real-time, broadcast-quality coverage of live events and other programming. No on-prem services are required to deliver secure, cost-effective content. Not only does the system support major videoconferencing applications with multiple live participants, productions can include video switching effects, multi-channel audio, graphics, animations, captions, and more. VPCR is available in three different subscription models, with optional engineering services or fully managed production services.