ASG Bolsters Staff for Expanding Managed Services Division

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, is expanding the company's Managed Services division. Former ASG talent manager Andrea Thomas has taken on an expanded role, and Andrew Bridgewater and Carlos Miguel Ferreira have joined the division, further strengthening its talented, service-oriented account team. In their roles, they will collaborate with clients to deliver tailored, scalable solutions for all phases of media production, including creative and engineering. The growing Managed Services division of ASG delivers customized staffing solutions, with on-site personnel for improved operations in a cost-effective manner and field teams that handle maintenance and repairs.

As newly appointed client account manager, Andrea Thomas brings her extensive personnel and recruiting experience to support the growing staffing needs of several high-profile media and entertainment clients. Leading ASG team members based at client facilities across the U.S., Canada and Europe, Thomas' role consists of building and maintaining relationships with enterprise clients, while finding ways to improve processes that build mutually successful relationships.

Based in San Jose, Thomas joined ASG with significant talent recruitment experience, including attracting and training top technical and marketing team members for Silicon Valley tech firms and energy start-ups, and as a full-time, on-site recruiter at Apple.

[ASG, Vizrt Partner to Enhance Virtual Production Control Room]

As account managers, Ferreira and Bridgewater are focused on building strong client relationships, providing strategic guidance, and serving as the voice of the client while deploying ASG's cross-functional teams in resource management, finance, marketing, and technical support.

Ferreira developed his extensive knowledge of production and post-production in a career spent in both Europe and the U.S. Ferreira began working in production and post-production at a Newark, NJ, television station while still a teenager. Since then, his rapid rise from videographer and editor at SIC Portuguese Television, FOX 5 WNYW and NBC Universal to managing all productions of nationally syndicated TV shows for Meredith Video Studios in New York City and operations manager at YouTube Space NY, helped his clients raise the quality of their productions to a new level.

Bridgewater brings to the role of ASG account manager his deep experience in studio operations, as well as a diverse background as a producer, technical director, camera operator and talent coordinator for studios like YouTube SpaceLA and MTV Networks. He is proficient in a wide range of the most advanced technologies and workflows involved in virtual studio systems, remote and robotic camera systems, on-air graphics packages, and the production of live concerts and events.

[ASG Names David Schleifer COO]

ASG president Dave Van Hoy believes this kind of Managed Services for contingent workforces is a key component in the company's portfolio of solutions. "We've built our company by tailoring solutions that best fit the evolving needs of our customers," he said. "Andrea, Andrew, and Carlos bring a wealth of experience in staffing, technology, and operational efficiency to each of their roles. With our new expanded team managing client relationships on a day-to-day basis, we're in an ideal position to help clients pinpoint their production staff needs at all levels, freeing them to focus more on the creative aspect of their productions."