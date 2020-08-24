JBL Professional Debuts New VTX B28 Subwoofer

The What: Harman Professional Solutions has launched the JBL VTX B28 subwoofer, the company's next-generation dual 18-inch subwoofer. It is designed to complement Harman's flagship VTX full-range sound reinforcement systems, and capable of delivering uncompromised low-frequency performance, according to the company.

JBL Professional VTX B28 Subwoofer (Image credit: Harman Professional)

The What Else: The VTX B28 houses a new, Integrated rigging system that follows in the footsteps of the innovative and well-received A8 and A12 rigging designs, and allows the B28 to be suspended in omnidirectional or cardioid arrays of up to 16 enclosures. The rigging and a comprehensive collection of tour-tough accessories make the B28 a flexible solution for both mobile and installed sound system applications. The B28 integrates seamlessly with HiQNet Performance Manager and Line Array Calculator (LAC) software, and features the same industrial design as A- and B-Series loudspeakers, giving the entire system a cohesive look.

“The VTX B28 is our new premium subwoofer, and a perfect addition to VTX Series line array systems,” said Harman Professional product manager George Georgallis. “As with the B18 subwoofer, we started by taking the best aspects of the previous-generation S28 and G28 and improving performance. Then we optimized the design for a dual 18-inch system, and the result was the B28. We worked very hard to ensure the B28 could meet the most demanding applications, but also focused on configurability, a full suite of accessories, and software applications to make the B28 a solid investment and an outstanding performer for tour sound providers and rental companies.”

The Bottom Line: At the core of the B28 is two JBL Differential Drive 2288H-M 18-inch woofers, engineered for improved linearity, efficiency, and extra-long excursion. The combination of the 2288H-M drivers and the large, central, flared port deliver superior low-frequency output without distortion or artifacts—even at elevated SPL. FEA-optimized integral bracing eliminates inter-cabinet standing waves, improves rigidity, and simplifies the structural design to create the a light, yet strong, product.