Jabra's New Videobar System Takes Hybrid Meetings to the Next Level

Jabra unveiled the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System at ISE 2023 as part of Jabra’s PanaCast 50 solution portfolio for small and medium-sized meeting rooms. The Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System includes an integrated video bar with speakers, microphones, video camera and Android UC processing power as well as a 10.1-inch high-resolution Touch Controller to control the meeting room experience. This system delivers the core UC capabilities required for a meeting with no need for a dedicated PC and minimal cabling.

The complete portfolio delivers flexible deployment options to bring the best collaboration experience to users. Businesses can choose a bring your own device (BYOD) solution with PanaCast 50 or a dedicated Unified Communication (UC) solution on Windows through the PanaCast 50 Room System with Lenovo and Crestron. It works with Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms and enables inclusivity and productivity no matter where employees are working from.

[SCN Product Review: 3 Things to Know about the Jabra Engage 55 Headset] (opens in new tab)

“We have an urgent need to improve collaboration in today’s hybrid working era” said Aurangzeb Khan, senior vice president for intelligent vision systems at Jabra. “Our research found that meeting equity has a strong impact on an employee’s experience, well-being, and productivity levels, so investment in BYOD or room system solutions can vastly enhance the hybrid meeting experience. This is why Jabra developed the Jabra PanaCast 50 solution portfolio that can address the spectrum of business needs for small-medium sized meeting rooms. We want to facilitate effortless discussions and encourage innovation amongst meeting attendees no matter their location. The PanaCast 50 video bar system rounds out the Jabra PanaCast portfolio with a unique integrated Android platform."

Next-Level Hybrid Meetings with Jabra

The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System offers the same user experience as the two other solutions in the portfolio. It features full-room coverage with its unique 180-degree field of view Panoramic-4K multi-camera array, which delivers true-to-life representation of the people in the room. It also has eight professional-grade microphones with voice detection and intelligent algorithms that automatically identify and remove residual echoes and static noise, as well as an array of four powerful speakers in a zero-vibration stereo setup. Meanwhile, its Intelligent Meeting Room Experiences, which include the Virtual Director, Intelligent Zoom and Dynamic Composition, provide the best experience for remote participants. It can deliver individual close-up tiles of the four most recent speakers and a simultaneous panoramic view of the meeting room.

[Review: 5 Things to Know about the Jabra PanaCast 20] (opens in new tab)

The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is designed to adapt to the evolving UC experiences and hybrid workplace needs with its AI-powered software-defined platform. It comes with enterprise-grade security, with encryption on the device through BT, wired ethernet, and Wi-fi (WPA-2 personal and enterprise). The solution also meets Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms’ strict security requirements.

Above all, it is easy to install, manage and use, including everything needed for video meetings embedded in the PanaCast Control for a one-touch start/join without requiring any additional devices. This allows for simple, secure, and scalable deployment and management in any small-medium sized rooms.