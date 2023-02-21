Jabra: Inclusive, immersive and flexible technology for hybrid meetings

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Jabra at ISE 2023.

Jabra
(Image credit: Jabra)

Sponsored Content from Jabra 

Aurangzeb Khan, SVP, Jabra, discusses the evolution in working practices to hybrid working, and how Jabra is addressing the three main places people now work – the office, at home, and the in-between spaces such as coffee shops – with its innovative, unique technologies which drive improved inclusivity in meetings. 

Learn more below.

About Jabra (opens in new tab)

We’ve engineered technology for the last 150 years that makes life look and sound better than ever. Whether you’re running a million-dollar project from your kitchen. Or running your first 5k in the park.

Pitching over video from Toronto to Tokyo. Or getting lost in your music. Whatever you’ve got going on, we’ve got you.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.