Jabra, Icron Partner on USB Extension for PanaCast 180-Degree Cameras

The What: Jabra, makers of the 180-degree panoramic 4K plug-and-play video camera system, and Icron, the developer of ExtremeUSB extension technology, have announced product interoperability between the Jabra PanaCast panoramic intelligent camera systems and Icron’s new USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 extender system.

The What Else: Jabra PanaCast delivers panoramic 4K video quality with a 180-degree view designed to cover 100 percent of collaboration spaces as well as include all team members in the conversation. It provides real-time information to help enhance the user experience through three separate 13-megapixel cameras, which concurrently work as AI sensors for advanced analytics, dual microphones for clear audio, 6x lossless digital zoom, and plug-and-play USB 3.0 connectivity.

According to Icron, the USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 is the world’s first backward-compatible USB 3.1 extender system supporting distances up to 100m over a single Cat-6a/7 cable, making it well suited for USB 3.1 conference cameras or any other USB device. It includes the ExtremeUSB-C suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug-and-play operation with no software drivers required, and compatibility with all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.

“The Jabra PanaCast camera systems are built from a desire to create a videoconferencing experience and makes participants feel as if they are all in the same room, even though they may actually be thousands of miles away from each other,” said Javed Tufail, director of international sales and business development with intelligent vision systems at Jabra. “High-speed USB 3.0 connectivity is critical to our customers’ experience, and interoperability with Icron’s USB 3-2-1 Raven series broadens the appeal for Jabra PanaCast’s unique and sophisticated panoramic capabilities.”

“By mimicking what the human eye is capable of, Jabra PanaCast is setting the bar higher for what customers expect for their long-distance collaboration technology,” said Thomas Schultz, senior business manager at Icron. “Icron is pleased to announce interoperability with Jabra PanaCast 3 so that USB distance limitations won’t get in the way of deployment.”

The Bottom Line: With the interoperability, Jabra PanaCast teleconferencing cameras can achieve extended reach of USB 3.0 connections up to 100m over a single Cat-6a/7 cable using Icron’s USB 3-2-1 Raven Extender.