Altia Systems Acquired by GN Audio

On February 19, 2019, GN Audio announced a conditional agreement to acquire Altia Systems. Altia Systems, based in Cupertino, California (USA), is a developer of video communications solutions utilizing digital multi-camera array technology.

All necessary conditions have now been met and GN Audio has completed the acquisition of Altia Systems.

This allows GN Audio to expand into plug-and-play audiovisual communications solutions, supporting companies’ collaboration and meeting efficiency. GN Audio already commands a strong position in the unified communications market with the Jabra Evolve line of headphones and leadership in speakerphones for small meeting rooms and personal use with the successful Jabra Speak line of products. Adding video capability to these positions gives GN Audio immediate access to the highly attractive market of turnkey audiovisual communications solutions for small collaboration rooms—so-called “huddle rooms.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement to acquire Altia Systems,” said René Svendsen-Tune, president and CEO of GN Audio. “The acquisition further strengthens our unique value proposition by delivering leading plug-and-play audiovisual communications. Combining GN Audio’s sound expertise, partner ecosystem, and global channel access with the video technology from Altia Systems, we will take the experience of conference calls to a completely new level.”

“Combining PanaCast’s immersive, intelligent video with GN Audio’s intelligent audio solutions will enable us to deliver a whole new class of collaboration products for our customers,” said Aurangzeb Khan, president and CEO of Altia Systems. “PanaCast’s solutions enable companies to improve meeting participants’ experience, automate workflows, and enhance business efficiency and real estate utilization with data lakes of valid information.”