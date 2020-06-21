ISE Looks Forward to Barcelona Debut

Planning for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2021 is well underway with its organizers, Integrated Systems Events, committed to delivering a compelling and safe exhibition for the AV community.

Mike Blackman (Image credit: Integrated Systems Events)

“ISE is committed to delivering an engaging in-person event in Barcelona and is taking all necessary steps to deal with the new post-pandemic reality that will impact those attending exhibitions and conducting international business," said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events.

The 17th edition of ISE is set to take place at its new home at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía, Feb. 2-5, 2021. The exhibition center plans to reopen for business in September 2020 following the completion of a collaboration with risk mitigation consultancy AON and the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, which will determine the specific security criteria for holding B2B events at the venue later this year.

“The Fira de Barcelona has partnered with AON and the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona and other experts to create a set of safety protocols that are designed to guarantee health and safety around the conditioning of spaces and the regulation of visitor flows," Blackman added. "This work started in April and involves risk evaluation, the creation of mitigation strategies, and an action plan. Once completed, guidelines for event organizers and exhibitors will be communicated."

The exhibition center will house a new-look ISE featuring nine dedicated technology zones in an easy to navigate layout, according to show organizers. The zones include: Audio, Broadcast and Content Creation, Digital Signage and DooH, Education, Live Events, Residential, Smart Building, Unified Communications, and VR/AR/XR.

ISE will also be developing the show’s digital reach to help engage with a bigger audience than before. This will include a wide selection of cross-platform live ISE content being made available, along with many other engaging digital opportunities to help attendees connect with the technology innovators, as well as hear from thought leaders and experts.

“We are listening and adjusting to ensure the show continues to provide the connections the industry needs to grow brands and business," concluded Blackman. "We are determined and confident that we can deliver a compelling show in a safe and secure environment.”

For more information on ISE 2021, visit iseurope.org.

