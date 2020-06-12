ISE's Mike Blackman on ISE 2021 and the Future of Pro AV

Installation's James McKeown chats with Integrated Systems Europe's (ISE) managing director Mike Blackman to discuss how his organization is dealing with COVID-19, the pandemic's effect on planning for Barcelona 2021, and the response of the global AV marketplace during this extraordinary period of challenge.

Blackman also reflects on his nomination for this year’s inaugural Pro AV Power 20, the future of trade shows generally, and what needs to change in the AV industry.

Watch the interview with Blackman below.

The winners of this year's AV Technology Europe Awards will be announced during Awards Week, June 23-25.

