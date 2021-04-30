ISE Cancels Events in Amsterdam and Munich

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) has fully canceled its events planned for Munich and Amsterdam, which were to be held June 8-9, and June 15-16, respectively.

“We have today made the decision to cancel the ISE events planned for Munich and Amsterdam," said Mike Blackman, managing director Integrated Systems Events. "Whilst we have had good support from both exhibitors and visitors who wanted to get together at a local event, new government regulations regarding COVID-19 in both Germany and the Netherlands have meant that we are unable to guarantee being able to proceed with these two events."

On April 20, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a "Level 4 Travel Health Notice" for both Germany and the Netherlands due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

"Preparations for Barcelona and London are well underway as the governments ease restrictions in both Spain and the UK, and remain on target for the successful return of events," Blackman added. "We are looking forward to bringing the industry together and delivering a platform for those who wish to be there and that will be supported by key exhibiting partners, a program of content and networking. These events will be supported by our online platform ISE Digital, providing our global audience with the opportunity to join us online."

As with most foreign countries, the U.S. government also released a "Level 4 Travel Health Notice" for the United Kingdom and Spain on April 20, 2021.