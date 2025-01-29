ISE 2025 Product Watch: Kramer's New Dante Speakers and More Must-See Releases

It's hard to believe ISE 2025 is just about a week away. We're here to make sure you stay up to date with the latest ISE 2025 news. Before the showfloor opens its doors in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025, AV Network is highlighting new products and anticipated debuts from Pro AV's community.

Today, check out Kramer's new speakers, Christie's 'Experience is everything," Kordz bevy of new solutions, what Adam Hall Group is up to, and the latest audio enhancements from Audinate.

Kramer to Showcase New PoE-Powered Dante Speakers and High-End Installed Audio Portfolio

(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer recently released its new line of premium speakers. This broad portfolio includes PoE-powered Dante speakers alongside other innovative models, delivering exceptional sound quality, sleek design, and simplified installation for professional environments and will be on display at ISE 2025.

This portfolio introduces PoE-powered Dante speakers, which enable seamless integration into networked AV systems. These soakers reduce installation complexity and wiring requirements, making them a perfect fit for modern installations. Each PoE-powered Dante speaker has a corresponding passive model with the same industrial design and sound profile, allowing system integrators to mix and match speakers while maintaining consistent sound quality and a cohesive look across installations.

The new speakers are part of Kramer’s broader audio portfolio, which also includes DSPs and amplifiers, offering professionals a complete and integrated solution for diverse audio needs. The speaker product range features wall-mounted, ceiling, and pendant models in various form factors, designed to suit varied environments.

Adam Hall Integrated Systems Presents Integrated Audio, Lighting, and Control Solution

(Image credit: Adam Hall Group)

Adam Hall Integrated Systems will introduce the new update for LD Systems QUESTRA. With version 1.3, the design and management software platform makes it possible to do a variety of things, including the ability to integrate third-party solutions for the control and automation of network-based installation solutions. Other highlights include the IP67 fixtures from the Cameo DURA series as well as the expansion of the DQOR speaker series to include dedicated subwoofer models for permanently installed indoor and outdoor use.

QUESTRA 1.3 Update: Control Commercial Audio and Lighting Solutions. QUESTRA 1.3 is designed to be a one-stop solution for specialist planners and installation service providers. Users can now configure and manage audio, lighting, and video technology using a centralized software platform. A new, centralized system architecture and the use of nodes provide the basis for the much wider array of functions in QUESTRA. The Logic Nodes enable modular programming and time-based automation, and they provide extended integration options and seamless management of integrated devices. The Calender Node, for instance, is suitable for complex scheduling tasks, whilst the Network Command Node enables third-party control via TCP, UDP, and HTTP.

LD Systems DQOR SUB 8: Installation Subwoofer for Indoor and Outdoor Use. The LD Systems DQOR series is now complete thanks to the introduction of its own subwoofer models. The new DQOR SUB 8 is equipped with an 8-inch woofer and a 10-inch passive cone and is available in three versions for flexible use: as a passive model (DQOR SUB 8) for outdoor use, as an active model (DQOR SUB 8A) with integrated 250W power amplifier for indoor use, and as an IP55-capable, active Dante solution (DQOR SUB 8D).



Cameo DURA: High-Performance Solutions for Demanding Architectural Lighting. The IP67 fixtures in the DURA series from Cameo are suitable for accentuating buildings, facades, and art objects. With the DURA SPOT RGBW spots in four different light outputs and the DURA LINE RGBW linear fixtures in two different lengths (50 cm/100 cm), the DURA series provides the right solution for almost any creative application and environment. Whether for architectural and lighting designers or for building owners who want to showcase their properties in a professional manner, the hard-wearing DURA series offers flexible, energy-efficient lighting solutions that impressively highlight any project.

Audinate to Showcase Enhanced Solutions

(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate will be showcasing the Dante AVIO Install series of adapters available in 2-channel analog input and output versions. These adapters are designed for seamless integration into installed Dante-enabled systems, delivering reliable, high-quality audio performance tailored to the Pro AV market.

The Dante AVIO Install series seamlessly integrates legacy analog equipment and enables new connections. With Euroblock connectors, installation-friendly mounting options, and excellent audio performance, these adapters empower installers to deploy high-quality audio systems with confidence and ease.

Also on display in Hall 2, stand 2S700 will be the new telemetry monitoring and retention features in its cloud-based SaaS tool, Dante Director. Dante Director now enables the collection and retention of device latency for up to 30 days, viewable in a convenient time-series chart that displays latency spikes as they occurred.

Experience Creativity and Christie Integrated Solutions

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie and its partners will demonstrate how technologies work together to deliver immersive and interactive experiences at ISE 2025. Christie will present its most extensive showcase of AV technology to date across two stands in Hall 3–3K500 and 3C400—under the theme ‘Experience is everything’.

At booth 3K500, a fully interactive floor-to-ceiling projection mapped room, created by Christie partner Augmenta, will combine audio and visual elements to stunning effect. Attendees can interact with content projected on the walls and floor of the room driven by Pandoras Box media server. Monitors will also display tracking data and reveal how the technology dynamically responds to attendees’ movements.

Christie’s newest addition to its 3DLP, native 4K lineup of projectors—the Sapphire 4K40-RGBH, will be stacked and displayed in a rear projection application using a screen provided by Stewart Filmscreen. Visitors can experience a striking demonstration of projection mapping onto an ornamental temple façade using two Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors and Christie Mystique automated alignment and recalibration technology.

Kordz to LaunchNew Outdoor, USB-C and Next Generation HDMI Cables at ISE 2025

(Image credit: Kordz)

Kordz is launching a bevy of new solutions at at Stand 2E310, including outdoor-rated Cat6 cables, advanced USB-C cable solutions, and a series of enhanced HDMI offerings.

Kordz is expanding its networking line with a new range of professional grade, outdoor-rated network cables. Debuting at ISE 2025 are three new products: for above-ground outdoor installations the PRO SlimCat Cat6 U/UTP Outdoor Network Cable and ONE Cat6 U/UTP Outdoor Network Cable, and for below-ground, ONE Cat6 U/UTP Direct Burial Network Cable.

Kordz is also launching at ISE 2025 its first-ever USB-C cabling products. The introduction of its PRO Active Optical USB-C cable and PRO Passive USB-C cable marks Kordz’ highly anticipated entry into this rapidly growing market, given the brand was built upon resolving many of the industry’s early-stage HDMI cabling woes. Kordz’ new full-featured USB4 Gen2 and USB3.2 Gen2 USB-C cables aim to once again help the industry overcome the many current challenges of USB-C connectivity by delivering reliable, hassle-free connectivity that meets the demanding AV and power requirements professional integrators encounter today.

Kordz will also release a series of upgrades debuting at ISE 2025. Leading the charge is the new PRO4 HDMI range, the next generation of its best-selling PRO3 series, delivering enhanced performance and reliability for professional AV installations. Designed by integrators for integrators through the unique “Kordzification” process, new PRO4 Active Optical HDMI cables support data rates of 48Gbps across large distances without external power, ensuring reliable performance for even the most advanced AV systems.