ISE 2022 Heads to Barcelona May 10

The world’s leading audio visual and systems integration exhibition arrives in Barcelona on 10-13 May 2022.



“I’m delighted, and honored, to be standing here today five years since Integrated Systems Events, and its co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA, decided to relocate the Integrated Systems Europe show to Barcelona," said Integrated Systems Events managing director, Mike Blackman at a press briefing on April 21. "After 16 years in Amsterdam, it was time for us to find a new home for our show, and in just two weeks’ time, ISE 2022 will open its doors at the Gran Vía, Fira de Barcelona.”



ISE is a showcase for cutting edge visual and aural products and solutions where manufacturers and service suppliers will present the latest Pro AV innovations developed for the commercial and residential market sectors.

Over 800 exhibitors, set over six Technology Zones across five halls of the Gran Vía will showcase the latest in multipurpose AV. From the commercial AV sector, attendees will be able to explore the latest innovative AV technologies being produced for numerous market sectors operating in Learning, Live Events, Performance, Retail, Conferencing and Collaboration, Security and Healthcare, to name just a few. Some of the leading brands exhibiting at ISE 2022 include Alfalite, Barco, Christie, Google, KNX, LANG, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung, Shure, Sony and Zoom.



On the residential side, visitors will be able to view the latest flat panel TVs, in-ceiling speakers, projectors, projection screens, cinema rooms, lighting, and security systems. Just some of the leading residential brands exhibiting at ISE 2022 include Artcoustic, Crestron, L-Acoustics, KNX, Rako Controls, Sony, Storm Audio and many more.

ISE brings together the global AV community. In addition to invaluable networking opportunities, it has much to offer both exhibitors and attendees. A five-day conference program runs throughout the week covering topics that range from retail technology, to control rooms, live events, education, and even superyachts. Over 150 thought leaders and experts are confirmed to participate in the daily program.



Professional development opportunities are provided through certification and learning programs, curated by AVIXA and CEDIA, both on site and in the city.



“AVIXA is proud to be a co-owner of ISE with CEDIA and we could not be more excited with our new home in Barcelona”, said David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA. “We are looking forward to continuing our strong partnership with the city of Barcelona, as well as strengthening our relationship with the Fira de Barcelona. These relationships were formed before the pandemic and strengthened during it. I’m sure they will only grow stronger as we look toward an amazing future for the AV industry and the ISE show.”

“In-person trade shows are truly a cornerstone of our industry and have been sorely missed these past two years," commented Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA. "Yet at the same time, people around the world have discovered that their homes, through beautifully integrated technology, can be a central hub for every aspect of their lives—so the timing of ISE’s return couldn’t be better. What we’ve prepared for the CEDIA conference at ISE will satisfy the live education and connection we’ve all been craving since early 2020. So many people have told me that ISE will be their first in-person show in more than two years. Their excitement is palpable as is mine. I can’t wait to see you all in Barcelona.”

Keynote speakers announced



Keynote Day One is from Refik Anadol: ‘Exploring the Heritage of Tomorrow’ at 6:00 p.m. local time on May 10.

Anadol is a world leading media artist and pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence. He will give the Opening Keynote Address at ISE 2022. A special event will also happen on the façade of Casa Batlló on the evening of Saturday, May 7, because of the collaboration between Anadol and OFFF Barcelona, a festival of creativity, art and digital design—and ISE 2022.



Keynote Day Two will be from Alan Greenberg: ‘Next Generation Immersive Entertainment’ on May 11 at 6:00 p.m. local time. As CEO and co-founder of Illuminarium, Greenberg heads up a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic immersion, interactive content, and theatrical design.



ISE will also proudly present the ISE Immersive Art Experience. For this year’s show ISE has worked with award-winning company Exhibition Hub to curate a unique 650-square-meter virtual reality experience art installation at the Fira Gran Via which combines several of its award-winning immersive art experiences.



I RISE at the Plaça d’Espanya is a spectacular projection mapping show that will explore the themes of hope, regeneration, and renewal. This is being created and produced by Barcelona-based Flaix Studio and will run on Monday 9 May through to Wednesday, May 11, at 9:00 p.m. local time each evening.



Also taking place on May 10-11, 1in Hall 4 of the Gran Via is IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the largest international event devoted to industry transformation through disruptive technologies. Together ISE 2022 and IOTSWC will present an unparalleled ecosystem for digital transformation to professionals from many industries. The linking up of the two events will provide a unique opportunity to explore the crossroads between two different sets of disruptive technologies. IOTSWC will bring to the table leading experts and companies working on Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, Internet of Things and Quantum Computing. The goal of this co-operation is to highlight the common ground that offers new ideas and inspiration for attendees and exhibitors alike.

ISE in numbers: facts and figures for 2022 and beyond



Growth expectations:

The AV industry to grow to $329 billion by 2026, average growth rates of 7.2% CAGR.*

Across Spain, Pro AV revenue €3bn in 2022, to rise by 6.2% by 2026.*

ISE show 800 exhibitors in 2022 to grow to 1,775 by 2026.

ISE show to increase net floor space from 42,000 square meters to more than 77,000 square meters by 2026.

By 2023 ISE to contribute €250-300 million to Barcelona economy, growing to €500 million by 2026 (SOURCE: UFI).

* source AVIXA IOTA Report