KUDO to Provide Live Language Translation for ISE Opening Address

In early 2020, ISE—the world’s largest professional AV tradeshow—will once again open new channels of inclusion by engaging the audience in their own languages. With technology and translation services provided by KUDO, attendees will be able to select the language of their choosing during the ISE 2020 Opening Address by former Disney executive, Duncan Wardle.

The use of KUDO is designed to enhance the connection between Wardle and the show's growing international audience. KUDO will offer access to its services , and Wardle’s talk will be translated in real-time from English into Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, and Russian. Listeners—onsite and beyond—will be able to choose their language through KUDO’s app, which can be downloaded for free on an individual's smartphone. In what the company calls "an unprecedented move in the industry", KUDO will also offer a pop-up window for the deaf community to follow along in sign language.

“ISE is now recognized as the largest AV and systems integration show in the world,” said Mike Blackman, managing director at Integrated Systems Europe. “It is the European destination for an industry that is truly global, and providing language support makes ISE even more so."

“We’re happy to support ISE for the second year in a row and to offer multilingual capabilities to the Opening Address, thereby fostering true understanding and engagement in different languages," said Fardad Zabetian, KUDO’s CEO. “We’re very excited to help take Duncan Wardle’s message to speakers of six different languages and even the deaf community through sign language.”

KUDO can be found in Stand 3-C120 at ISE 2020. For more information about the show, visit iseurope.org/

