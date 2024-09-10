Iris, Telycam Collaborate on Cloud-Based Camera Control

Iris, which develops AI-powered camera control technology, is partnering with Telycam to bring Iris' embedded software integration to Telycam cameras, allowing users to control their devices via the cloud directly in Iris.

[Head in the Cloud(s)]

(Image credit: Telycam)

This new partnership introduces an integration that allows Telycam cameras to be fully managed from anywhere in the world in real time without any additional hardware. Users can seamlessly control camera movement, adjust settings, and deploy AI-driven capabilities like auto-tracking-all from a single, cloud-based interface. This integration is set to redefine video production, making it more flexible, scalable, and user-friendly.

By combining Iris's advanced cloud control technology with Telycam's cameras, this partnership provides a solution for professionals in education, corporate environments, broadcasting, and live events. This integration empowers users with greater accessibility and ease of use, setting a new standard in the industry.

[Get Excited About These New PTZs]

"We are thrilled to partner with Telycam to bring Iris to thousands of cameras and customers around the world," said Noah Johnson, CEO of Iris. "Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the video production process, and this collaboration with Telycam enables us to do just that. Together, we're delivering a powerful tool that will revolutionize how users interact with their cameras."