Introducing the New RGB Spectrum Next-Gen Zio Recording and Media Server

Meet the RGB Spectrum Zio Recording & Media Server. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of mission-critical applications, the new recorder handles all types of visual data, including natural and computer-generated video.

The Zio Recording & Media Server is available in various models designed to support multiple streams for recording and playback simultaneously, with storage options sized to meet specific customer requirements.

The system incorporates a First In, First Out (FIFO) architecture. As storage space approaches its limit, the server automatically deletes the oldest recordings, making room for new content without manual intervention. This ensures continuous recording capabilities 24/7. Users can designate content to be preserved without auto-deletion to prevent critical segments from being lost.

The new Zio server includes the following features: