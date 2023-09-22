Introducing the New RGB Spectrum Next-Gen Zio Recording and Media Server

Meet the RGB Spectrum Zio Recording & Media Server. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of mission-critical applications, the new recorder handles all types of visual data, including natural and computer-generated video.
The Zio Recording & Media Server is available in various models designed to support multiple streams for recording and playback simultaneously, with storage options sized to meet specific customer requirements.
The system incorporates a First In, First Out (FIFO) architecture. As storage space approaches its limit, the server automatically deletes the oldest recordings, making room for new content without manual intervention. This ensures continuous recording capabilities 24/7. Users can designate content to be preserved without auto-deletion to prevent critical segments from being lost.
The new Zio server includes the following features:
- Single Video Clip Playback: To view a video clip, a user simply chooses it via an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
- Synchronized Group Playback: Users can play multiple recorded sources with the synchronized group playback feature. Synchronized playback of related events improves decision-making and collaboration.
- Advanced Playback Controls: These controls empower users to find and extract important information from an incident expeditiously. Alongside standard options like Stop and Pause, users can choose playback speeds from 0.1x up to 10x. The Jump to Time feature allows users to initiate playback from a specific time and date.
- Export for External Playback: The Zio Recording & Media Server facilitates the seamless export of video clips via the Internet or telephone networks. Video clips can be viewed and analyzed wherever and whenever needed. As part of the Zio AV-over-IP platform, the server can support playback on video walls, multiview monitors, tablets, and smartphones.