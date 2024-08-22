Introducing the New Optimal Audio Sub 6

Optimal Audio has expanded it aural ecosystem, introducing the all-new Sub 6. This passive subwoofer was engineered for applications requiring increased impact and low-frequency performance from smaller Cuboid and Up loudspeaker setups.

“The addition of Sub 6 to the Optimal Audio ecosystem gives integrators yet more choice and flexibility in the commercial audio space, particularly benefiting smaller installs that still require greater low end punch," Product Manager David Morbey commented. "We look forward to welcoming customers for a first listen to Sub 6 at our next open days in September.”

The compact Sub 6 was designed for installations where space is at a premium. The unit can be placed in tight spaces such as under banquette seating, mounted on walls or ceilings, or flown using integral M8 inserts. Featuring a 6-inch driver with a generously sized low-frequency port to minimize air noise for a clean and powerful sound output, Sub 6 delivers 250W (AES) of power with a punchy peak SPL of 118dB.

Horizontal or vertical orientation is possible by way of low profile rubber feet which can be fitted on two surfaces, while installation is made as discreet as possible via recessed cable channels. An impact resistant perforated steel grille protects a durable MDF enclosure available in black or white textured paint.

With Optimal Audio SmartAmp providing amplification, EQ settings and limiters, the driver is fully protected when operating at higher sound levels. The unit can be driven by a pair of bridged channels on any powered Optimal Audio Zone controller, whilst the onboard WebApp ensures system setup and end-user control is straightforward.