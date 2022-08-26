Introducing the Lectrosonics Global RF Scan Database

Lectrosonics is announcing a Radio Frequency Scan Database (opens in new tab) for those using wireless microphone systems anywhere in the world. The database hosts scans from in .sdf (Wireless Designer scan data file) or .csv (comma separated values—a common standard) formats. These files can be used to populate frequency coordination software for analysis purposes and to know what a given RF landscape looks like. While anyone can peruse, search, and download the available scan files for their own use, registered users can also upload files for others to access. RF spectrum scans from Hollywood, Singapore, Vancouver, New York, Belgium, and Rio de Janeiro already populate the database.

“Since Wireless Designer has become a powerful tool for all Lectrosonics wireless system users and even users of other systems, these scan files can help wireless system operators to prepare for a location or venue in advance,” says Karl Winkler, vice president of sales and marketing at Lectrosonics. “Lectrosonics has always been focused on providing unique and useful tools to the pro audio and production sound communities, and we hope this new online scan database is helpful.”