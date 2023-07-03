Introducing the Latest Addition to the Adamson IS-Series

Augmenting its installation-focused, high-performance IS-Series of loudspeakers, Adamson is recently unveiled its new IS7c ultra-compact, light-weight, passive 2-way coaxial speaker.

“Integrators are successful when they can meet client needs with tools fit to purpose," said head of product and technology, Brian Fraser. "Our user base asked for a coaxial product that used Adamson’s proprietary transducer technology, so we delivered just that. The IS7c rounds out the IS-Series by providing an ultra-compact cabinet with enough SPL and extended low-end frequency response compared to the smaller IS5c.

“This takes the series to twelve loudspeakers—well-rounded enough to allow integrators to pick and choose whatever they need for their particular project. Just like all other products in the IS-Series, the IS7c will be available as a weatherized product, offering superior corrosion resistance and an elevated IP rating.”

The IS7c sports an ND7-C co-axial transducer utilizing Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture, which exhibits superior performance in the upper mid-range, as well as incomparable durability. The IS7c offers a frequency range of 80Hz to 20 kHz with 130 dB of maximum peak SPL, as well as a nominal concentric dispersion of 90 degrees. Rigging points are available in the form of top and bottom mini-SLR discs, each containing 3/8” threaded insert. Two SpeakonTM NL4 connectors and a 2-point barrier strip are available for connection.