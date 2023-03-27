Introducing the Expanded Evolve2 Lineup—The Portable Headset for On the Go

The Jabra Evolve series, is expanding with the launch of the new Evolve2 mid-range headsets. The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, the Jabra Evolve2 55 and Jabra Evolve2 50 are engineered for ultra-flexible hybrid working.

Jabra’s 2022 research found that 80% of all meetings globally are either fully virtual or hybrid, and hybrid natives like Gen Zs consider their “office” to be their laptop or wherever they have a strong internet connection, including “third spaces” such as co-working spaces, cafés, or libraries. The new Evolve2 headsets empower users with the most useful and professional features to protect their focus zone and enable them to take calls and meetings no matter their environment. Additionally, they boast optimized sound for professional use and music, so there is no need to switch headsets when it is time for a break.

“The current generation of hybrid workers are in search of comfortable, flexible, and easy to use devices for both work and music. Meanwhile, headsets are evolving from mere accessories to a business necessity for productive work,” said Holger Reisinger, senior vice president for enterprise solutions at Jabra. “This was why we sought to create high-quality mid-range headsets so we can meet the needs of both the business and end-user. Particularly with the foldable version, everyone will have the ability to look, sound and be professional, working from anywhere.”

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex

To provide maximum flexibility, the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex has a fold-and-go design with a collapsible hinged headband and slimmed-down earcups. It comes with a soft sustainable pouch, allowing users to easily tuck it into even the smallest bag or pocket. With the headset, users can be heard clearly even in loud locations, thanks to a powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups help seal out even more of the surroundings.

The Evolve2 65 Flex features Jabra Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups that rotates to move whenever users do—making the headset incredibly comfortable, no matter how long it is on. The unique technology also layers ultra-soft perforated foam inside the collapsible headband for a gentle cushioning effect.

The headset has a 360-degree busy light, a shorter hide-away boom arm and it is certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. Workers are equipped for all-day work and play with the headset promising up to 32 hours of music time and up to 20 hours of talk time with ANC/busy light off.

Jabra Evolve2 55 and 50

With more flexible working, and therefore more potential for distractions, Jabra is bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) into more professional headsets, with a wireless option, Evolve2 55, and a corded version, Evolve2 50. The headsets are built with powerful ANC that has a unique acoustic chamber design, 28mm custom speakers, a specially designed chipset that powers speech-separating, and two premium noise-cancelling microphones.

Both products are certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, all while providing a comfortable fit with Jabra Air Comfort technology.