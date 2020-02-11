Leyard and Planar Demonstrate Broad Portfolio of Video Wall Technology at ISE 2020

The TVF series will be on display at Leyard-Planar's booth at ISE 2020

The What: Leyard and Planar will showcase its most extensive portfolio of display technology this week at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020 in Amsterdam. The company says they will reinforce continued leadership in the video wall market with a wide array of visualization solutions designed to support best-in-class visual performance. Visitors to ISE 2020 can view these and other innovations at Stand #12-H100.

The What Else: Leyard and Planar will present an ultra-fine pitch LED technology demonstration of a 0.6 millimeter video wall featuring micro LED. Measuring 216-inches and delivering compelling 8K resolution, the technology demonstration shows the outstanding visual performance of micro LED technology, representing the company’s largest and finest pixel pitch LED video wall display supporting 8K.

“We’re excited to be showing such a wide range of compelling displays, including a preview of our 0.6 millimeter micro LED 8K resolution video wall,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Leyard and Planar. “The combination of micro LED and 4-in-1 pixel packaging technology offers a combination of pixel density, visual performance and ruggedness unattainable with conventional LED display designs.”

In addition to the 0.6 millimeter technology demonstration, Leyard and Planar will present other award-winning fine pitch LED innovations designed for superior image performance and reliability, including the next-generation DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System and the TVF Series LED video wall line.

Leyard and Planar will also feature CarbonLight™ CLI Flex™. Bending into curves as tight as 25-inch or 637 millimeters, this line of pliable LED video wall displays combine to create immersive concave or convex curved video walls. These LED modules literally bend, and are ideal for indoor, fixed video wall installations requiring smooth curves, waves or column wraps. Leyard and Planar will also exhibit the VS Series LED video wall displays, the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of display solutions designed for the rental and staging industry. The VS Series is a full-featured series of LED video wall displays built for easy assembly and transport, adaptability to diverse environments and fast serviceability.

For the rental and staging market, Leyard and Planar exhibit the VS Series LED video wall displays. The VS Series is a full-featured series of LED video wall displays built for easy assembly and transport, adaptability to diverse environments and fast serviceability. Offered in 2.5, 3.9 and 4.8 millimeter pixel pitches, VS Series is aimed at rental and staging professionals who assemble video walls for events, concerts and mobile studio backdrops.

The Bottom Line: At ISE 2020, Leyard and Planar will exhibit their full range of solutions, including fine pitch LED, video processing and management, video wall options and a full suite of rental and staging products.

See Leyard and Planar LED display solutions at ISE 2020 in stand #12-H100.