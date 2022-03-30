Insight into PSNI Global Supersummit with High Profile Speaker Panel

PSNI Global Alliance will open its technology end user panel at the annual PSNI Supersummit event to the public this year, giving insight into the future of the workplace from a high-profile, end-use speaker perspective. The global AV/UCC network, which has organized the traditionally Alliance-exclusive event for the past 15-years, will stream this session on April 7 via Facebook.

(Image credit: NSCA)

Supersummit is the premier event for PSNI Global Alliance and is held exclusively for the frontline managers in sales, service, integration, strategic accounts, marketing and technical support of the PSNI Certified Solution Provider (CSP) network. This three-day event includes keynotes, breakout sessions and panels from some of the leading speakers in their field.

Hailey Klein (Image credit: PSNI)

“We are incredibly excited to be staging this high-profile panel session in partnership with our Preferred Vendor at our Global Supersummit," said Hailey Klein, PSNI director of marketing. "It's a tremendous opportunity for people to learn, to ask questions of end users in a live format, and for our industry to hear what today's end users are expecting to experience across key vertical markets.”

Panelists will provide insights from a variety of key markets and include:

• Morgan Wright, audio video engineer Lead for a major healthcare facility

• Jeff Price, AV manager for a multinational oil and gas company

• Federico Ferrari, AV & UCC specialist at Globant

• Joe Way, director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services, University of Southern California, and Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA)

• Gary Yarobough, AV infrastructure & operations manager at Northrop Grumman

In this panel of technology users, PSNI will discuss hybrid work—the impact on culture, connection, and collaboration; how AV is playing a role for today’s modern end user; what the role of the AV/IT integrator is; and the effects the current climate has for these users.

PSNI Global Alliance, which represents licensed service and integration offices in more than 50 countries spanning across six continents, has partnered with its Preferred Vendor Partners for the event. For more information or to register for the event, please visit here.

The PSNI Global Summit is also being used as an opportunity to raise further funds for PSNI’s Hope for Ukraine initiative, raising much needed aid for the thousands of Ukrainian families whose lives have been ravaged by war. For more information or to contribute, please visit here.