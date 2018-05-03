InFocus Launches SimpleShare Wireless Presentation Solutions

The What: InFocus Corporation has launched SimpleShare, a point-to-point presentation solution for wireless connectivity and sharing of videos, presentation, documents, data, and more.

The What Else: A cable replacement tool, SimpleShare is device agnostic and allows users to share high-definition video and sound wirelessly to any display with an HDMI input, from any PC, Mac, DVD player, tablet, camcorder, and many other devices in real time.

Available in three bundled solutions, there is a SimpleShare package for nearly every application. The base model SimpleShare (INA-SIMS1) includes one transmitter and receiver for small meeting rooms; SimpleShare Presentation System (INA-SIMPS1) is a complete conference room solution with three transmitters and a charging station; SimpleShare Touch Presentation System (INA-SIMINT1) supports up to three presenters with wireless touch control from a touch display panel, and allows users to annotate on anything they present from their source device, as well as draw and write on a built-in digital whiteboard.

The SimpleShare platform was designed with information security top of mind. SimpleShare utilizes WPA2; servicing a radius of 15 meters from the receiver, the AES-CCMP algorithm used is a cipher key encryption with variable key size and changes at varying intervals, preventing any possibility of leaked data or hacking.

“At InFocus, we recognize that companies and school districts have varying equipment and device preferences, and true collaboration is not always possible when you are forced into a singular platform,” said InFocus VP of marketing, Loren Shaw. “With affordability and ease-of-use at the forefront, SimpleShare makes one-touch collaboration accessible to anyone, regardless of the equipment being used.”

The Bottom Line: SimpleShare allows for a simple plug-and-play installation with no software, downloads, or network management required, making it user-friendly for anyone to implement while avoiding burdening the IT department. Users can also switch between up to 254 presenters with the click of a button.

SimpleShare is now available worldwide through InFocus resellers and will be available directly from the manufacturer at www.infocus.com/store, starting at $899 US MSRP. InFocus will demonstrate the SimpleShare solutions at InfoComm 2018 in the InFocus booth N1306, from June 6 to 8, 2018.