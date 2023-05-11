InfoComm Partners with AVI Systems to Present InfoComm Esports Live

InfoComm and AVI Systems are partnering to present InfoComm Esports Live, the show’s first live, collegiate esports venue on the trade show floor on June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Attendees will experience esports in action all three days with a gaming stage featuring live match play competitions, esports expert presenters and tech at the coach’s stage, play-by-play, interviews, and podcasts from the Shoutcast desk, and a full production zone.

“Nothing shows off the impact of our industry better than esports,” said Brad Sousa, chief technology officer, AVI Systems. “Live front-of-house audio and media, broadcast and production technologies, advanced media over IP networking with a heavy dose of competition and event production—that's the tech impact of esports.”

At InfoComm Esports Live (booth 4033), the gaming stage will have champion-level collegiate teams, including Faulkner University and Talladega College, battling it out in live three-on-three Rocket League matches using gaming stations from CORSAIR and Logitech. The space is outfitted with large format displays, multi-camera production, gaming displays, and headsets from Sony. Plus, there are gaming desks and chairs from Spectrum, lighting control and sound from Q-SYS, and a lightning-fast network by NETGEAR that makes everything run seamlessly for college students and staff.

Attendees can get an up-close look at the production zone, which features Newtek's live TV and media production suite, Sony camera controllers and monitors, Q-SYS show controller for audio processing and a NETGEAR wired network switch. This powerhouse solution allows live multicamera production with graphics, titles, and player backstories—the perfect way to build an online community of esports enthusiasts.

The Shoutcast stage is where the "play-by-play" action coverage happens. Attendees will see how this adds to the human perspective of esports gaming and the multiple ways to integrate branding and sponsorships into the experience.

The coach's stage will host keynote conversations with Caleb Colquitt, head coach for Faulkner University's esports team. Colquitt will discuss how the university launched its esports team as a Varsity Athletic Team and doubled their recruiting and admissions goals through esports.

In addition, Sousa will discuss how creating an online presence for esports teams connects colleges and universities to underserved students. Sousa will also talk about how esports creates competitive equality between D1 schools and private schools as well as closing the gender gap in collegiate sports.

College technology experts from eFootprints will share the journey many colleges and universities are experiencing related to technology and how esports levels the competitive landscape.

Visit InfoComm Esports Live (booth 4033) for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and champagne toast on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET and coffee and tea on Thursday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET

In addition, InfoComm attendees with an interest in esports competition can play on Friday, June 16 between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about InfoComm Esports Live and to register to compete, visit www.infocommshow.org/attend/esportslive (opens in new tab).

“We are ecstatic to partner with AVI Systems and leading manufacturers to present the exciting world of esports to the InfoComm audience,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm Esports Live allows attendees to join an integrated experience and learn from the experts behind the magic while on the InfoComm show floor.

InfoComm 2023 has many more opportunities for attendees to continue their learning journey focused on content, distribution, and streaming solutions.

On Wednesday, June 14, an expert panel will teach attendees how to create a live venue AV set-up in “Intro to Live Streaming System Design for Performance Spaces (opens in new tab).” Panelists include content creator Alesia Hendley; Paul Richards of PTZOptics; Rebecca Sullins of AmpThink; Jim Bask of Bradfield Distributing; and Rachael Harris of American Express.

On Thursday, June 15, those attending “How Esports Can Take Universities to the Next Level (opens in new tab)” will learn which technology they need to create a flexible esports space, including content distribution tools, lighting, and control systems. The panel will also feature a case study on University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG), which opened an esports arena in 2022. Panelists are John Hulen of Crestron Electronics; Joshua Kell of Horizon AV; Larry Darling of UNCG Information Technology Services; and Kaylie Shaffer of Crestron Electronics.

InfoComm participants will also be able to join an Integrated Experience Tour of Full Sail University (opens in new tab) from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13. Attendees will get to explore two of the most unique venues in live and live-streaming events: Full Sail Live Venue and Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, the largest collegiate esports arena in the country.