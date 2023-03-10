Esports Among the 5 Biggest Education Trends for 2023

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

We've been telling you all along.

Ashley “AJ” Jones, director of membership sales and services for the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) speaks at the 2022 AV/IT Summit.
(Image credit: Future)

Here's a wild number for you: 97% of adolescents play at least one hour of video games per day (opens in new tab). As a 47-year-old, I remember a time when there wasn't an hour's worth of video games to play.

My age and recollection of a youth spent outdoors shooting each other with water guns instead of controllers that have more than a joystick and one red button is neither here nor there. 

What is important is that according to a recent report from eSchool News (opens in new tab), esports is one of the five biggest trends to watch in 2023. This is something we here at AV Network have been preaching for some time. Ashley “AJ” Jones, director of membership sales and services for the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), was the keynote speaker at our 2022 AV/IT Summit (opens in new tab), our own Cindy Davis and Mark J. Pescatore hosted "The Esports and Education Virtual Conference 2022," and Pescatore later pondered if it was time to get serious about playing with cars (opens in new tab).

It's nice to see something that we have invested so heavily in is coming to the forefront of education. In fact, there is an entire esports school in Japan... but that's a story for another time.

Check out what eSchool News has to say about the five biggest educations trends for 2023 here (opens in new tab)

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag (opens in new tab) Twitter page.