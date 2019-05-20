InfoComm Inspo: Visix

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Q&A with Trey Hicks, Chief Sales Officer, Visix.

Trey Hicks

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

We look forward to InfoComm every year. It’s our preferred event to launch new products, because it’s such a dynamic showplace, and it attracts a broad and educated group of attendees. It’s an exciting atmosphere where we can connect with new people, existing clients, integration partners and technology vendors to not only show off our own products, but learn about what’s new, what’s trending and what’s around the corner for our industry. The caliber of the conversations and breadth of technology on show are truly inspiring.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

This is the year that consumer experience should be a primary focus across all technologies. We’ve seen a lot of CX for retail in the past, but those methods are seeping into every interaction with technology today, whether the tech is customer-facing or for internal employees. Although the underlying tech is still crucial, vendors are moving toward a benefits/results approach in how they present their offerings. We’re always focused on how our products can produce real-world, measurable results for our customers, and we’re excited to see what other vendors present for CX.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

Our digital signage software is built from nearly 20 years of experience and direct client feedback. Those clients include over 70 AV integrators and IT/VAR partners, so their comments and requests have been wrapped into the latest release. That’s exciting — to see your feedback realized right there on screens. Also, the latest version of AxisTV Signage Suite gives integrators a fully-featured cloud option, enterprise tools for organizational hierarchy and expanded security parameters — all of which are very important to their clients.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

We use InfoComm as a showcase for what digital signs can do. It’s easy for digital signage managers to get into a rut, so we demonstrate what’s possible with what we show on screens at the event. We want to inspire people to use our digital signage software to its fullest, so they can get the greatest ROI. We also have the most customizable room signs on the market, a variety of media players for any budget, and award-winning wayfinding and creative designs on show. All of our products are built to help people communicate better, and we hope people walk away inspired by that message.

