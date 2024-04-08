AVI Systems Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Established as OMF Incorporated on April 1, 1974, AVI Systems is celebrating its 50th year of business. Joe Stoebner was there from the beginning, first as minority owner and then as sole owner in 1979. Since those early days, the company has evolved to become an industry leader and innovator that serves clients regionally, nationally, and globally.

First opening in Bismarck, ND, AVI has expanded throughout the United States and will open two new locations in Phoenix and Washington D.C., in 2024. In 2018, AVI acquired Magenium Solutions, adding Microsoft solutions expertise to solve the growing business challenges of organizations and deliver advanced Microsoft Teams Room technology as well as modern IT services.

In the audiovisual industry, AVI Systems is broadly known as the only company of its size dedicated to 100% employee ownership. The employee stock ownership plan was established in 1989, and the company transitioned to 100% employee ownership in 2009.

With a focus on innovation and customer service, AVI has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor for organizations that wish to enhance communication, elevate the modern workplace, and drive success. Today, AVI Systems serves and supports the AV/UC needs of multinational enterprises in 50 countries and 180 cities worldwide. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, curiosity, stewardship, elevation, and oneness.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

“As we celebrate our 50th year in business, we are incredibly proud of the journey that has brought us here,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “From our roots in Bismarck to our expansion across the United States and around the world, AVI Systems has remained committed to delivering leading audiovisual and collaboration solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our 1,100-plus employee owners, the support of our clients, and our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.”