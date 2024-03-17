Roadmap 2024: NETGEAR Business

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Director of Marketing at NETGEAR Business

Last year, NETGEAR released the new PR460X professional router and the first wave of a completely new set of network switches, the M4350 series. For 2024, we will continue to target the AV market with products that are easier to use and at a great value.

Bottom line: more of the same goodness we shared in 2023." —John Henkel, Director of Marketing at NETGEAR Business

We have just released two models of the new M4350 series that support the SMPTE ST 2110 broadcast standard, and this changes the equation. Now instead of a very expensive switch that you have to spend a lot of time configuring, you can get an M4350 switch and have the NETGEAR AV OS set up the switch with a certified profile in seconds. Additionally, our NETGEAR Engage Controller will continue to evolve and offer more and more functionality to anyone setting up an AV network—for a single switch or multiple switches.

Our focus on making it easier for people to transition to AV over IP will continue with the use of our worldwide team of AV network specialists who can help design your network, choose the right products, and troubleshoot any issues that may arise. Our pro WiFi access points will be growing as well, with exciting new product releases taking advantage of the latest wireless standards.

Bottom line: more of the same goodness we shared in 2023.