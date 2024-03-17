Roadmap 2024: NETGEAR Business

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

John Henkel, Director of Marketing at NETGEAR Business, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

John Henkel, Director of Marketing at NETGEAR Business
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Director of Marketing at NETGEAR Business

Last year, NETGEAR released the new PR460X professional router and the first wave of a completely new set of network switches, the M4350 series. For 2024, we will continue to target the AV market with products that are easier to use and at a great value.

Bottom line: more of the same goodness we shared in 2023." —John Henkel, Director of Marketing at NETGEAR Business

We have just released two models of the new M4350 series that support the SMPTE ST 2110 broadcast standard, and this changes the equation. Now instead of a very expensive switch that you have to spend a lot of time configuring, you can get an M4350 switch and have the NETGEAR AV OS set up the switch with a certified profile in seconds. Additionally, our NETGEAR Engage Controller will continue to evolve and offer more and more functionality to anyone setting up an AV network—for a single switch or multiple switches. 

Our focus on making it easier for people to transition to AV over IP will continue with the use of our worldwide team of AV network specialists who can help design your network, choose the right products, and troubleshoot any issues that may arise. Our pro WiFi access points will be growing as well, with exciting new product releases taking advantage of the latest wireless standards. 

Bottom line: more of the same goodness we shared in 2023.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.