InfoComm 2024 Insights: PTZs, Projectors, and PlexusAV

PlexusAV to Unveil the Enhanced P-AVN-4 IPMX Transceiver

(Image credit: PlexusAV)

PlexusAV will showcase the latest enhancements to its flagship product, the P-AVN-4 IPMX Transceiver, at Booth C9069. The P-AVN-4 is one of the first products to support IPMX and now offers expanded functionality with the addition of KVM and webcam support via USB-C.

The integration of KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) support empowers users to manage multiple computers from a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor setup, streamlining operations and boosting productivity, especially in environments where efficiency and space are crucial.

Moreover, the added webcam support via USB-C provides seamless video communication capabilities, catering to the growing demand for high-quality video conferencing and collaboration tools. This addition ensures that the P-AVN-4 is offering a comprehensive solution for modern AV needs.

AVer to Introduce a Lineup of Cameras for Every Room

(Image credit: AVer)

AVer Information will debut new and innovative collaboration solutions, including the TR211, TR315N, TR335N, FONE700, and MD120UI, at Booth C8371. These products are tailored to enhance communication and connectivity across a variety of vertical markets, offering videoconferencing cameras and collaboration tools designed for every room and use case.

At InfoComm 2024, AVer will debut a lineup of video collaboration and professional AV solutions:

AVer’s TR315N AI Auto Tracking NDI Camera boasts a 12X optical zoom lens with 4K 60 fps resolution and the finesse of hybrid auto tracking and smooth PTZ operations and is equipped with NDI|HX3 capability.

Featuring a 30X optical zoom lens and 4K 60 fps resolution, the TR335N AI Auto Tracking Camera is equipped with NDI|HX3 capability, simplifies sources available for live production switching, without directly attaching to devices, changing locations or investing in expensive, high-bandwidth networks that simply replace SDI-based workflows.

AVer’s TR211 AI Auto Tracking Camera offers reliable capabilities for higher education, corporate, live events and other various industries. The TR211 combines a 12X Optical Zoom lens, FHD 60 fps resolution and hybrid auto tracking with smooth PTZ operations.

The FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System features a combination of three directional and eighteen omnidirectional microphones, capturing voices from every corner of the room with precision. T

AVer’s MD120UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera is highly versatile and explicitly designed for patient monitoring and telemedicine. With its 20X optical zoom and 4K imaging capabilities, coupled with an IR night view function, the MD120UI delivers crystal-clear visuals and 24-hour monitoring with no blind spots.

Panasonic Connect Expands AV Solution Suite

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Panasonic Connect will highlight its full AV ecosystem of both new and existing solutions at Booth W1500. It will feature its array of solutions that power dynamic entertainment experiences, foster better collaboration, and simplify workflows.

Highlighting the power of captivating digital art exhibits to bring communities together, the booth will feature replicas of the Los Angeles City Hall and a historic building from downtown Binghamton, NY. These replicas will showcase example projection mapping works from A3 Visual and the LUMA Projection Arts Festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this September. The booth will also feature Full Swing’s golf simulation experience powered by Panasonic’s projection technology.

The Panasonic Connect booth will also present an innovative approach to engaging on-site collaboration for corporate and education spaces. Visitors will have the opportunity to visualize concepts and ideas in a shared immersive environment utilizing Panasonic’s new PT-RQ7 Series 1-Chip DLP 4K Projectors (pictured above) to wrap an entire space, from floor to ceiling, in dynamic visuals. With innovative technology from IGLOO, teams can share any type of digital content, including immersive virtual reality or 360-degree content. This helps increase efficiency and gives students and employees a dynamic and immersive learning and working experience.

JVC Hosts Live Demos of New 40X Zoom PTZ and vMix Studio Switchers

(Image credit: JVC Professional)

JVC Professional Video will feature its latest NDI and vMix solutions at Booth C5715. This includes the company’s new KY-PZ540 Series CONNECTED CAM PTZ Cameras with 40x zoom and KY-PZ510 Series CONNECTED CAM PTZ Cameras, which each have NDI-enabled options. The company will also feature its KM-IP12S8 Series CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers and RM-LP450G Slow-Motion Controller for its vMix Studio Switchers, with live demos of all products being held at the booth throughout the show.

Designed in direct response to customer feedback, the KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras are the company’s first PTZ cameras to incorporate a 40x focal length. The cameras are ideal for large event spaces and instances when the need to zoom in from a distance is essential.

Complementing the KY-PZ540 model is the KY-PZ510 PTZ series, with its super-wide horizontal angle of view (80 degrees) and focal length of 21.8 to 261.8 millimeters. The KY-PZ540 and KY-PZ510 PTZ cameras include AI-enabled advanced SMART auto-tracking operations.

Williams AV to Unveil Three New Products

(Image credit: Williams AV)

Williams AV is debuting three new products at Booth C5533. Visitors will see the new Digi-Loop 104 small room hearing loop amplifier, the Digi-Wave ACM production intercom, and the SoundPlus T3 infrared transmitter for assistive listening.

Williams AV expands its assistive listening solutions with the addition of the Digi-Loop 104, an ultra-compact, budget-friendly perimeter loop amplifier for small rooms. This Class D amplifier features high-efficiency technology for lower power consumption and natural cooling, and its user-friendly interface and clear status indicators make it easy for admins to monitor.

The latest addition to the Digi-Wave product line, the Digi-Wave ACM (Advanced Comms Module) is designed to meet the evolving needs of professional wireless production intercoms. Unlike many wireless intercoms that rely on a fixed base station, the ACM allows users to designate a centralized unit as a flexible access point, ensuring seamless coverage even when teams are on the move.

The new SoundPlus T3 is the latest addition to Williams AV's infrared product line, offering unrivaled coverage, a discreet form factor, and professional AV inputs. It stands out as one of the industry's only infrared transmitters that integrates with third-party room systems, allowing AV professionals to control and monitor the device using Telnet commands via Ethernet.