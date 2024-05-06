Pro AV Newsmakers: Michael Bridwell Joins AtlasIED and More Partnerships

AtlasIED and DPA Microphones have new vice presidents. Haivision is celebrating 20 years. Here are some of the people moves and partnerships you may have missed.

[InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Aurora Multimedia Talks Touchpanels and Tech]

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Bridwell Joins AtlasIED as VP of Commercial Audio Sales

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED has appointed Michael Bridwell as VP of Commercial Audio Sales. Bridwell will support the growth of AtlasIED’s performance audio segment, featuring the Atmosphere platform, Aimline Series, IsoFlare Series, AS Series, and all commercial audio products. The new role, specifically crafted for Bridwell, will leverage his wealth of experience in commercial audio, his long-standing relationships, and his vast knowledge of the industry to strategically elevate AtlasIED’s sales.

An industry veteran with 16 years of experience, Bridwell has previously worked exclusively on the manufacturing side of the industry for both video and audio manufacturers, aiding in the development and growth of sales strategies for renowned companies. He boasts an impressive proven track record of furthering multiple companies into the commercial channel. Bridwell is passionate about volunteer work that actively moves the industry forward, presently serving on AVIXA and NSCA councils.

DPA Microphones A/S Welcomes Jens Jermiin as New VP of Marketing

(Image credit: DPA Microphones)

DPA Microphones A/S introduced Jens Jermiin as the brand’s new VP of marketing. With previous roles at global brands like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Bang & Olufsen, Jermiin has been with DPA in an interim capacity since December and will now fully lead the department, effective immediately.

As VP of Marketing for DPA Microphones A/S, the Denmark-based home branch of the company, Jermiin will lead initiatives for the brand’s market-leading microphones and accessories. This includes product launch campaigns, digital marketing strategies and internal and external communications, among other things.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haivision Celebrates 20 Years of Leadership and Innovation in Live Video

(Image credit: Haivision)

Haivision Systems Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary, a significant milestone that highlights the company’s leadership and innovation in mission-critical, live video solutions.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since its founding in Montreal in 2004, Haivision has been at the forefront of live video technology, providing solutions that empower the Fortune 500, government and defense organizations, and media and entertainment companies to drive remote connectivity, awareness, better decisions, and faster responses with real-time mission-critical video.

Over the past two decades, Haivision has revolutionized the way video is used for mission-critical applications, with a focus on security, reliability, performance, and quality. The company is proud to serve an impressive list of customers and major events including Microsoft, META, Salesforce, NYSE, RBC, Olympics, FIFA World Cup, NHL, Fox Sports, NASCAR, MLB, U.S. Department of Defense, SpaceX, and NASA.

Haivision’s journey has been marked by numerous achievements, including the development of the award-winning Makito video encoder series, the invention of the SRT video transport protocol which has become the most widely adopted protocol in the industry, and four Emmy Award wins for technology and engineering innovation. These milestones reflect Haivision’s dedication to excellence and its role as a trusted provider of mission-critical video solutions.

"Twenty years ago, we set out to change the real-time, low-latency, live video networking landscape,” said Mirko Wicha, founder and CEO of Haivision. “Today, we celebrate not just the success of Haivision, but also our customers, partners, and dedicated employees that have been integral to our journey. We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve had on the industry and are excited for the future as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in ultra-low latency live video.”

Humly and DataVisual Marketing Have Joined Forces

(Image credit: DataVisual Marketing)

Humly and DataVisual Marketing have partnered to enhance Humly's presence in Canada, a partnership that promises mutual benefits. DataVisual, as Humly’s distribution partner, will provide a comprehensive range of sales, business development, and pre/post-sales support services. This collaboration is set to fuel Humly’s growth in the corporate enterprise space and other verticals, while also bolstering DataVisual's position in the market.

DataVisual, an AV distribution company in Canada, boasts a diverse AV brand portfolio and a national sales team that spans the country. The company offers design, consultation, and other support services, ensuring that systems integrators can perform their tasks more effectively and end customers can access the AV solutions that best suit their needs.

Humly has actively expanded its visibility in North America over the past year, beginning with its first InfoComm presence last June and strategic partnerships with complementary technology partners. The DataVisual team see strong opportunity to increase Humly’s Canadian market share in the corporate vertical due to the Canadian business community’s embrace of hybrid work schedules.

Synthax, AUVITRAN Announce Distribution Partnership

(Image credit: Synthax, AuviTran)

Synthax has entered an exclusive distribution partnership with AuviTran, a manufacturer of audio networking solutions for live and installed sound. AuviTran delivers reliable audio solutions that meet the evolving needs of audio engineers, consultants, and integrators. This strategic alliance brings together Synthax's continued dedication to providing audio solutions with unparalleled reliability and customer support with AuviTran's expertise in audio networking.

AuviTran products are designed to provide seamless integration, enhanced audio quality, and reliability. Through this partnership, Synthax will distribute AuviTran’s range of products, including audio interfaces, converters, and networking solutions to customers around the world.

Broadsign, PATTISON Partner for DOOH

(Image credit: Broadsign)

Broadsign is collaborating with PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a Canadian OOH media owner. PATTISON has adopted the full Broadsign OOH technology stack. With Broadsign already providing a centralized hub for its programmatic digital OOH (DOOH) workflows, the expanded partnership now enables PATTISON to dynamically manage and optimize its OOH inventory to unlock previously untapped revenue opportunities. The partnership also opens up new ways for brands to book campaigns on PATTISON inventory with a more targeted, impression-based approach and accelerates the rate at which PATTISON can display client ads across its OOH inventory, spanning urban pathways, residential and office buildings, transit hubs, airports, and other venues across Canada.

Providing a near real-time ad scheduling workflow comprising advanced optimization and prioritization tools, the Broadsign platform is helping PATTISON reallocate time previously spent on manual campaign pacing and adding daily plays to bump up the delivery of low-pacing campaigns. Broadsign’s optimization engine works on a play-by-play or impression level based on each campaign’s goals and enables PATTISON’s sales team to easily find more available inventory, even in high sellout periods. With the updated OOH platform, PATTISON can now easily customize campaigns to align with client needs. Since beginning its rollout of the new platform in early March, it has powered OOH campaigns for some of PATTISON’s largest clients, including Holt Renfrew, Lotto Quebec, McDonald’s, and Tim Hortons.

Visionary, Prase Media Technologies Partner for Distribution

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary has partnered with Prase Media Technologies for exclusive distribution in Italy. Based near Venice, Italy, Prase Media Technologies is a long-standing importer and distributor of professional audio and video products throughout Italy. Prase Media Technologies will serve as the exclusive distributor of Visionary’s network audiovisual solutions throughout Italy.

For over 30 years, Prase Media Technologies has supported audiovisual professionals and companies in various industries, including corporate, retail, hospitality and transportation. With two internal warehouses and a dedicated shipment team, Prase Media Technologies is uniquely positioned to provide rapid delivery of most products throughout Italy. At the same time, a dense calendar of training, webinars and educational meetings ensures full updates for all customers. Prase Media Technologies is a trusted partner throughout all project stages, including pre-sale, delivery and post-sale processes, to provide customers and end-users with the best overall support and experience.